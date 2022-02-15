Court Report

Warranty Deeds

William M. McFadden to Sallye Mouk.

Greg Grannon to Larry Joe Jennings.

April Miggletto to Karen Windle.

Brenda Kay Jones to Robert J. Waddle.

William H. Bliss Jr. to Stephani N. Pickering.

Five Warner Homes, LLC to Thomas McKinney.

Carlton Clark to Kyle King.

Small Claims

Lori L. Vintges v. Chris A. Kennedy - replevin.

Protective Orders

Hanah Nofire v. Henry Jaquez.

Marriages

Clinton Jay Clark, 59, Cookson, and Tammy Elaine Blair, 56, Tahlequah.

Tax Liens

State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Daniel Frost - tax warrant.

Fire Runs

Feb. 11

Tahlequah FD: 3:48 p.m., outside fire, South Cedar Place.

Feb. 12

Lowrey FD: 12:09 a.m., outside fire, Highway 82A and 520 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 3:17 p.m., EMS assist, 116 Morgan St.

Tahlequah FD: 10 p.m., gas odor, 218 N. Muskogee St.

Feb. 13

Lowrey FD: 3:26 a.m., emergency medical response, North 559 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 3:21 p.m., CO, 19144 E. Willis Road.

Feb. 14

Tahlequah FD: 10:51 a.m., rubbish fire, 416 E. Downing St.

