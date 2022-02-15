Court Report
Warranty Deeds
William M. McFadden to Sallye Mouk.
Greg Grannon to Larry Joe Jennings.
April Miggletto to Karen Windle.
Brenda Kay Jones to Robert J. Waddle.
William H. Bliss Jr. to Stephani N. Pickering.
Five Warner Homes, LLC to Thomas McKinney.
Carlton Clark to Kyle King.
Small Claims
Lori L. Vintges v. Chris A. Kennedy - replevin.
Protective Orders
Hanah Nofire v. Henry Jaquez.
Marriages
Clinton Jay Clark, 59, Cookson, and Tammy Elaine Blair, 56, Tahlequah.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Daniel Frost - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
Feb. 11
Tahlequah FD: 3:48 p.m., outside fire, South Cedar Place.
Feb. 12
Lowrey FD: 12:09 a.m., outside fire, Highway 82A and 520 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:17 p.m., EMS assist, 116 Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 10 p.m., gas odor, 218 N. Muskogee St.
Feb. 13
Lowrey FD: 3:26 a.m., emergency medical response, North 559 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:21 p.m., CO, 19144 E. Willis Road.
Feb. 14
Tahlequah FD: 10:51 a.m., rubbish fire, 416 E. Downing St.
