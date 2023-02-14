Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Thomas Pienkos to James Fox.
Stephanie Kvittum to Shawn Begley.
Susie J. Dick to Lisa Christiansen.
Robert W. Bowman Revocable Trust to Ron St. Clair.
Billco Properties, LLC to Tyler Carter.
Stacie Rodriguez to Christy Dawn Buffington.
Felonies
Charles Ray Vanhorne - driving under the influence and careless driving.
Civils
Siloam Springs Ark. Hospital Co. and Siloam Springs Regional Hospital v. Amanda Creek - indebtedness.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Tristan Myrick - indebtedness.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation v. Sawco Company Inc., Armstrong Bank, and Cherokee County Board of Commissioners - condemnation.
Virginia Crow v. Earl Joey Clinton, Morgan Burgess, Linda C. Clinton, Patsy Clinton, Cheyenne Bridges, and Gladys Virginia Clinton - quiet title.
State of Oklahoma Ex Rel., NSU v. James Neill Lindsey, Mark Ray Lindsey, Marcia Gay Morgan, Cherokee County Board of Commissioners - condemnation.
M&M Auto Sales v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Communication Federal Credit Union v. unknown successors and assigns of Kayden Hammans, Kayden Hammans (deceased), and Timber Hammans - replevin.
Fire Runs
Feb. 13
Tahlequah FD: 3:37 p.m., MVC, East Ross Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 5:26 p.m., sick person, 1515 E. Hogner St.
Feb. 14
Tahlequah FD: 2:10 a.m., alarm, 21149 S. Highwayview Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 9 a.m., EMS (entry), 919 Francis Ave.
