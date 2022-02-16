Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Walter R. Richardson to Daniel M. Dilling.
Sharon Montgomery to Sharon R. Montgomery.
Troy L. Jackson Sr. to Troy L. Jackson Jr.
Nathaniel Baucher to Clint Goodwin.
Daniel Fox to S Five Legacy Corporation.
S Five Legacy Corporation to Heather Cassell.
Misdemeanors
Juan Hernandez - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, no driver's license, and transporting open container.
Perry Jay Fischer - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Alexis Marie Faulconer - domestic assault and battery in the presence of minor child.
Sergio Gonzalez-Falcon - driving under suspension.
Arlen D. Favinger - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Jerome Vashon Brown - breaking and entering dwelling without permission and malicious injury to personal property.
Civils
Citibank v. Greg Stone - breach of contract.
Linda D. Pruitt v. Lem Hilderbrand, Cherokee Nation, Ketooawah Band and Donald Pruitt - quiet title and determination of heirs.
Donna Fay Halstead v. In re the name change - name change.
Betty Gipson v. HHH Embark, LLC and Nail Status - premises liability.
Armstrong Bank v. Michael Wayne Keys - replevin.
Small Claims
Gene Carter v. Christina Rider - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Joseph Steven McKee v. Leslie Brewer.
Divorces
Eugenio Rodriguez v. Nicole Marie Rodriguez.
Isaac William Hess v. Lisa Hess.
Fire Runs
Feb. 15
Tahlequah FD: 8:13 a.m., hazmat, Mud Valley Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:59 a.m., grass fire, Highway 51 Spur and North Vinita Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 11:12 a.m., grass fire, Bliss Avenue and Crafton Street.
