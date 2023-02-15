Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Brian R. Berry to Brian Postlewait.

Paula Wagers to Roxie Simmons.

Steven M. Cummins to Rijate, LLC.

Sarah Ann Thomas to Best Value Mobile Homes.

Civils

Mamie S. Chilton v. known and unknown heirs and Donal L. Chilton - civil miscellaneous.

One Main Financial Group v. William R. Baine - indebtedness.

Fire Runs

Feb. 12

Lowrey FD: 8:40 a.m., unknown problem, State Highway 82A.

Feb. 14

Tahlequah FD: 3:59 p.m., MVC, MVC, State Highway 51 Spur and West Allen Road.

