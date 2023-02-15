Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Brian R. Berry to Brian Postlewait.
Paula Wagers to Roxie Simmons.
Steven M. Cummins to Rijate, LLC.
Sarah Ann Thomas to Best Value Mobile Homes.
Civils
Mamie S. Chilton v. known and unknown heirs and Donal L. Chilton - civil miscellaneous.
One Main Financial Group v. William R. Baine - indebtedness.
Fire Runs
Feb. 12
Lowrey FD: 8:40 a.m., unknown problem, State Highway 82A.
Feb. 14
Tahlequah FD: 3:59 p.m., MVC, MVC, State Highway 51 Spur and West Allen Road.
