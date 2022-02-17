Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Alex Wacoche to Christopher Michael Daugherty.
James Reese to Gay Lynn Vann.
Tina Marie Yahola to Krystal Zarate.
David Ray Yahola to Tina Marie Yahola.
Johnny Ray Yahola to Tina Marie Yahola.
Charles Pradieu to Charles Pradieu.
Joanna Lohr to Jazmyn Stonecipher.
Stacee Bacon to State of Oklahoma.
Christopher B. Crittenden to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
James B. Hill to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Small Claims
Greg Stone v. David Spears and Arrowhead Resort - small claims.
Protective Orders
Sunni Michelle Steeley v. Jack Daniel Smith.
Dwalyn Dawn Oosahwee v. Charles Strain.
Divorces
Lauren Adams-Sherell v. Zachary Michael Sherrell.
Kyrie Barnette v. Zak Barnette.
Paternity
Shantelle Gibson v. Juliann Eschocheo Rumery - paternity.
Fire Runs
Feb. 15
Lowrey FD: 11:58 a.m., outside fire, North Shiloh Road.
Lowrey FD: 1:02 p.m., MVC, North 520 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:30 p.m., grass fire, South Welling Road and East 790 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:46 p.m., grass fire, Bliss Avenue and Crafton Street.
Tahlequah FD: 8:57 p.m., grass fire, Highway 51 Spur and North Vinita Avenue.
Feb. 16
Tahlequah FD: 7:34 a.m., MVC, Park Hill Road and Highway 82.
Death Notices
BARBAREE, Dorothy "Shug" Jane, 84, Tahlequah, lab tech. Died Feb. 10. Visitation, Feb. 15, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Feb. 16, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Shirley Cemetery.
HOOPER, Calvin "Tootie," 65, Tahlequah, mechanic. Died Feb. 10. Visitation, Feb. 16, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Feb. 18, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Barber Cemetery.
