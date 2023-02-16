Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Rex D. Houser to Brandy Jane Dill.

Charles Michael Hathaway to William Ryals.

Felonies

Naomi Renae Lee - driving under the influence - misdemeanor. Municipal Tahlequah.

Misdemeanors

Trevor Dean Harbison - aggravated driving under the influence and failure to stop at red light.

Civils

BancFirst v. Annie Lou Whitchurch and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.

Fire Runs

Feb. 15

Tahlequah FD: 8:05 p.m., service call, 14968 N. Highway 82.

Feb. 16

Tahlequah FD: 8:02 a.m., electrical hazard, 17531 W. Grandview Road.

Tags

Trending Video