Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Rex D. Houser to Brandy Jane Dill.
Charles Michael Hathaway to William Ryals.
Felonies
Naomi Renae Lee - driving under the influence - misdemeanor. Municipal Tahlequah.
Misdemeanors
Trevor Dean Harbison - aggravated driving under the influence and failure to stop at red light.
Civils
BancFirst v. Annie Lou Whitchurch and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
Fire Runs
Feb. 15
Tahlequah FD: 8:05 p.m., service call, 14968 N. Highway 82.
Feb. 16
Tahlequah FD: 8:02 a.m., electrical hazard, 17531 W. Grandview Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.