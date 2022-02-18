Court Report
Warranty Deeds
John Paden to John Paden
Brian Miggletto to SAS Construction, LLC.
Steven Kirkpatrick to K. Bros, LLC.
L.G. Holdings, LLC to S.N.B. Properties, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Kayla Schutz - leave scene of accident resulting in damage to attended vehicle, inattentive driving resulting in collusion and no driver's license.
Lindsey Marie Garcia - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possess, deliver, sell or manufacture drug paraphernalia, no driver's license and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Daniel Bruce Stanley - possess schedule I controlled dangerous substance, open container beer, and speeding 21-25 mph over.
Civils
Judy Bond v. Maverick Construction Co. - foreign judgment.
Mid America Mortgage, Inc. v. Mikhelle Ross-Mulkey, Matthew Keetle, spouse if any, of, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
J.P. Morgan Chase Bank v. Anna Rose Paine, spouse if any, of, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Bell Finance v. Stevie A. Pratt - small claims.
Bell Finance v. Ida Berrier - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Ida Berrier - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Matthew F. McDaniel - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. John Beeler - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Abilla McCollum - small claims.
Donna Allen v. Kate Bazin - entry and detainer.
Wyatt Waldrop v. Tom Craig - entry and detainer.
Redsun Enterprise v. Lluvia Elingio - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Jennifer Fishinghawk v. Jack William Dobson.
Fire Runs
Feb. 16
Tahlequah FD: 12:34 p.m., outside fire, 14290 W. 850 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:05 p.m., fire alarm, 1298 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:03 p.m., outside fire, Welling Road and 835 Road.
Feb. 17
Tahlequah FD: 6:56 a.m., electrical hazard, Ride Road and Woodard Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:49 a.m., strange odor, 416 E. Downing St.
