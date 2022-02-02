Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to James L. Reynolds Jr.
Sylvia Jung McConell to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation.
Frank Williams to QuikTrip Corporation.
Billy J. Davis to Billy J. Davis.
Felonies
Gerald Russell Long - second-degree burglary, trafficking in illegal drugs-marijuana, and possession of firearm after felony conviction.
Jeremy Carlon Fannin - second-degree burglary, trafficking in illegal drugs-marijuana, and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.
Robert Edwin Lewis - murder in the first degree - deliberate intent.
Misdemeanors
Laura Leatruce Cobb - obstructing an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kathleen Suzanne Chance - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and obstructing an officer.
Civils
Genesis Recovery Services, Inc. v. Margaret Marie Martin - indebtedness.
Shelly McCartney v. Custodian of records - expungement of records.
Zack Mode v. Raymond Cornell - civil miscellaneous.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Pamela Breen - small claims.
Protective Orders
Morgan Elizabeth Siler v. Christian Siler.
Morgan Elizabeth Siler v. Jason Thomas Siler.
Divorces
Deena Hill v. Joseph Miles Hill.
Marriages
Keith Alan Phillips, 36, Tahlequah, and Sara E. Brittain 32, Tahlequah.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Kristen Grace Hughes - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
Jan. 31
Tahlequah FD: 12:12 p.m., fire alarm, 111 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 3:01 p.m., gas odor, 1078 Turney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:14 p.m., gas odor, 312 Goingsnake St.
Lowrey FD: 7:51 p.m., outside fire, East 626 Road.
Feb. 1
Tahlequah FD: 9:30 a.m., EMS assist, 106 Eubanks.
