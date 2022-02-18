Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kelly G. Beesley to Kelly G. Beesley.
Brent Dale Walker to Brant Dale Walker.
Brent Walker to Brent Walker.
Rance A. Head to Emett Hutson.
Nancy E. Brackett to Jason D. Osborn.
Felonies
Sarah Kay Aguilar - embezzlement.
Civils
Discover Bank v. John P. Phillips - indebtedness.
Terry G. Mummery and Frances A. Mummery v. Tracie Michelle Parsons and unknown heirs - quiet title.
Small Claims
Diamond Finance v. Hailley Goodrich - small claims.
Diamond Finance v. Krista Condon - small claims.
Divorces
Amanda Marie Shipley v. Brandon Keith Shipley.
Kristian Amber Flynn v. Jordan Jumper.
Marriages
Zachary Tyler Frie, 28, Tahlequah, and Rachel Janelle Johnson, 36, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Andrew Miguel Aguilar - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Martha Elizabeth Barrington - speeding 15 mph over.
Amanda Brooke Bell - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Charles Edmond Bryant - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Carolyn Lee Byrd - following too closely.
Lidio Carranza - speeding 36-40 mph over and no driver’s license.
Moises Carranza - speeding 36-40 mph over and no driver’s license.
William Franklin Carter - no seat belt.
Jacob Walter Christie - no seat belt.
Ryan Eric Christie - driving left of center in marked zone.
Virginia L. Collins - no seat belt.
Aaron Brice Colvin - failure to stop at red light.
Jack Dewayne Condon - failure to yield from stop sign.
Bradley Burwell Cox - no seat belt and driving under suspension.
Daniel Burwell Cox - no seat belt.
Jerry Bayne Culver - no seat belt.
Henry Charles Dukes III - no seat belt.
Dylan Mark Elroy - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Miguel Angel Escamilla - overweight, 4,001 pounds to 5,000 pounds over.
Shawna D. Flynn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cristian Anjel Guerrero - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Myca Jayde Hall - no seat belt.
Joy Lanette Hamilton - inattentive driver resulting in collision.
Michael Montgomery Hart - no seat belt.
Abby Grace Hathaway - no seat belt.
Andy Lee Hedge - speeding 15 mph over.
Hannah Brooke Higgins - no seat belt.
Victor Wayne Higgins - no seat belt.
Julianne Hofstrom - taxes due state.
Starr Renee Holt - no seat belt.
Ronald Eugene Hopkins - no seat belt.
Fire Runs
Feb. 16
Lowrey FD: 3:24 p.m., outside fire, North 485 Road.
Feb. 17
Tahlequah FD: 11:30 a.m., service call, Pamela Street.
Tahlequah FD: 12:19 p.m., EMS assist, 401 W. Seneca St.
Tahlequah FD: 11:28 p.m., alarms, Holiday Inn.
Death Notice
MURRAY, Deborah G., 71, Tahlequah, bookkeeper. Died Feb. 13.
