Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Three Brothers, LLC to Kenneth R. Moore.
Tullis Development, LLC to Nancy E. Mathis.
Zheng Lan to Arron Mathew Edwards.
Mary J. Blish to David Earl Murray III.
Misdemeanors
Joshua Wayne Moss - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Waylon Dakota Collins - reckless conduct with firearm and violation of protective order.
Kristopher Lewis Guinn - possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension, taxes due state, and no security verification.
Natasha Krouse-Clark - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bryan Thomas Brown - public intoxication.
Civils
Fayetteville, Arkansas Hospital Company and Northwest Health Professional v. Roger Brian Keys - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Sun Loan Company v. Jimmy Douglas Neugin - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Shawna Gail Justice - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Misty James - petition for judgment.
Sun Loan Company v. Cindi Hoopingarner - petition for judgment.
Liberty Finance Inc. v. Rreina Marie Reyes-Benites - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Shirley Curran v. Keith Alden Curran.
Marriages
Nicholas Charles Buscemi, 22, Tahlequah, and Charys Elizabeth Galdamez, 22, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Gail Marie Edwards-Phillips - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Rusty Taylor Ballard - speeding 15 mph over and no security verification.
Tiron Edward Rattling Gourd - no seat belt.
Jason David Gourd - no seat belt.
Charlene Carter - no seat belt.
Jasmine Lorrayne Rios - no seat belt.
Kimberly Ann Daniels - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Aubrey Rhiannon Walker - no seat belt.
Tosha Dawn McKinney - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Cody Jordan Combs - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alfred Lewis Riggs - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Wyneena Frances Bolin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kaylee Ray Smith - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Courtney Rae Frits - speeding 15 mph over.
Gracie Paige Scott - failure to register used vehicle within 30 days.
Louisa Ann Blevins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bronson Alan Blackfox - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Donald Ryan Hart - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Larry Kala Nofire - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Christopher Galin Brown - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brittany N. Wilkie - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
Feb. 18
Tahlequah FD: 9:09 a.m., fire alarm, 111 Tommy Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 10:01 a.m., waterline break, 116 W. Morgan St.
Tahlequah FD: 11:36 a.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:20 p.m., MVA, Stick Ross Mountain Road and Highway 51 Bypass.
Feb. 19
Tahlequah FD: 8:06 a.m., fire alarm, 2253 Larry Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:03 a.m., structure fire, 19013 E. 802 Road.
Death Notices
WELCH, Janelle Renee, 42, Hulbert, Walmart cashier. Died Feb. 13. Funeral service, Feb. 22, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Keener Cemetery. Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
HOOD, Jerry Wayne, 73, Park Hill, public school superintendent. Died Feb. 16. Funeral service, Feb. 23, 2 p.m., Keys Baptist Church. Green Country Funeral Home.
SEQUICHIE, Cheryl, 60, Tahlequah, W.W. Hastings Facilities Management Clerk. Died Jan. 8. Visitation, Feb. 21, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside service, Feb. 22, 2 p.m., Barber Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.