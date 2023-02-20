Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Dexter Vann to Lisa Christiansen.
Frankie Vann to Lisa Christiansen.
David Vann to Lisa Christiansen.
Amber M. Craig Davis to 1907 Land Management, LLC.
Felonies
Jeremiah Lee Kirkwood - rape, first-degree and kidnapping.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Michael Warren - indebtedness.
Jennifer Alverson v. Title to travel trailer - issuance of title.
Pat Ross v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Deryl E. Saunders v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Traffic Report
Out of the 42 traffic tickets filed Feb. 10 through Feb. 16: 17 people were speeding; 4 people had no security verification; 5 people had no driver's license; 5 people were ticketed for driving under suspension/revocation; 5 people had no seat belts; 2 people had taxes due state; 1 person failed to register their vehicle within 30 days; 1 person failed to stop at red light; 1 person followed too closely; 1 person failed to yield from county road.
Fire Runs
Feb. 15
Lowrey FD: 10:42 p.m., downed power lines, State Highway 82A.
Feb. 16
Tahlequah FD: 12:33 p.m., MVA, State Highway 51/State Highway 10.
Tahlequah FD: 7:17 p.m., EMS assist, 110 S. Wheeler Circle.
Feb. 18
Tahlequah FD: 12:50 p.m., smoke investigation, 1175 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:34 p.m., outside fire, 5237 S. Muskogee Ave.
Feb. 19
Tahlequah FD: 11:53 a.m., smoke investigation, Chapman Avenue and East Ross Street.
Tahlequah FD: 8:49 p.m., structure fire, 1475 Lane Ave.
Feb. 20
Tahlequah FD: 7:54 a.m., alarm, 1003 Kaufman Ave.
Death Notices
OOSAHWE, Lucille, 67, Tahlequah. Died Feb. 14. Visitation, Feb. 20, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Feb. 21, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at New Home Cemetery in Hulbert.
