Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Douglas Blaylock to Cody Aldridge.

Michele McCarthy to Scott Wright.

Roy Ward to Jo Anna Coppin.

Misdemeanors

Kevin Carl Galloway - driving while under the influence of drugs, obstructing an officer, and driving under suspension.

Civils

Discover Bank v. Sherry M. Jackson - indebtedness.

John Hewitt v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Diamond Finance v. Kristin Cooper - small claims.

Mary Gage v. Hanah Renee Jones and Skyler Nofire - small claims.

Divorces

Jessica Lauren Goodman v. Brenton Shane Goodman.

Thomas Matthew Richardson v. Krissy Rachell Richardson.

Dee Ann Crow-Moore v. Sular Franklin Moore.

Traffic Report

Adrian Silvano Iglecias - operating a motor vehicle in defective condition.

Aaron Michael Johnson - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Venessa Arlene Johnson - no seat belt.

Ryan Michael Jones - no seat belt.

Sunny Joyce Jones - no seat belt.

James Kenny Kyle - no seat belt.

Matthew Lee Lucas - no seat belt.

Terissa Skye Maxey - no seat belt.

Ricky Allen McDonald - operate a motor vehicle in defective condition.

Rosio Melo - speeding 15 mph over.

Tylissiah Mariah Morgan - no security verification.

Priscilla Francine Mouse - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Kayley L. Murphy - taxes due state.

Daniel Jason O’Neil - speeding 11-14 mph over.

Gabrielle Lynnellen Perry - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Aaron Ashely Rector - no seat belt.

Katie Leanna Sam - no seat belt.

James Leon Storment - taxes due state.

Dwayne Neil Taulbee - no seat belt.

Doris Bell Taylor - no seat belt.

Lori J. Tinnin - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Bryan Paul Williams - speeding 26-30 mph over.

Zade Khaled Younes - no seat belt.

Cassis Leigh Youngblood - speeding 1-10 mph over.

Fire Runs

Feb. 18

Tahlequah FD: 4:35 p.m., fall, 15661 W. Mud Valley Road.

Feb. 19

Tahlequah FD: 4:46 p.m., vehicle fire, 1102 E. Harbison Drive.

Feb. 20

Tahlequah FD: 5:54 p.m., smoke investigation, East Lane School Road.

Tahlequah FD: 11:47 p.m., EMS assist, 1899 S. Park Hill Road.

Death Notices

KINGFISHER, Holly Gale, 63, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Feb. 16. Visitation, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, Feb. 25, 2 p.m., Agent Cemetery.

ROBBINS, Elnor Charlene “Charli,” 75, Tahlequah, nurse aide. Died Feb. 18. Services are entrusted to Green Country Funeral Home.

PRITCHETT-DAVIS, Charley, 80, Watts, ranchhand. Died Feb. 11. Visitation, Feb. 16, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Feb. 17, 1 p.m., Illinois River Baptist Church. Interment at Thompson Cemetery.

