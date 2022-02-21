Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Douglas Blaylock to Cody Aldridge.
Michele McCarthy to Scott Wright.
Roy Ward to Jo Anna Coppin.
Misdemeanors
Kevin Carl Galloway - driving while under the influence of drugs, obstructing an officer, and driving under suspension.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Sherry M. Jackson - indebtedness.
John Hewitt v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Diamond Finance v. Kristin Cooper - small claims.
Mary Gage v. Hanah Renee Jones and Skyler Nofire - small claims.
Divorces
Jessica Lauren Goodman v. Brenton Shane Goodman.
Thomas Matthew Richardson v. Krissy Rachell Richardson.
Dee Ann Crow-Moore v. Sular Franklin Moore.
Traffic Report
Adrian Silvano Iglecias - operating a motor vehicle in defective condition.
Aaron Michael Johnson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Venessa Arlene Johnson - no seat belt.
Ryan Michael Jones - no seat belt.
Sunny Joyce Jones - no seat belt.
James Kenny Kyle - no seat belt.
Matthew Lee Lucas - no seat belt.
Terissa Skye Maxey - no seat belt.
Ricky Allen McDonald - operate a motor vehicle in defective condition.
Rosio Melo - speeding 15 mph over.
Tylissiah Mariah Morgan - no security verification.
Priscilla Francine Mouse - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kayley L. Murphy - taxes due state.
Daniel Jason O’Neil - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Gabrielle Lynnellen Perry - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Aaron Ashely Rector - no seat belt.
Katie Leanna Sam - no seat belt.
James Leon Storment - taxes due state.
Dwayne Neil Taulbee - no seat belt.
Doris Bell Taylor - no seat belt.
Lori J. Tinnin - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bryan Paul Williams - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Zade Khaled Younes - no seat belt.
Cassis Leigh Youngblood - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
Feb. 18
Tahlequah FD: 4:35 p.m., fall, 15661 W. Mud Valley Road.
Feb. 19
Tahlequah FD: 4:46 p.m., vehicle fire, 1102 E. Harbison Drive.
Feb. 20
Tahlequah FD: 5:54 p.m., smoke investigation, East Lane School Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:47 p.m., EMS assist, 1899 S. Park Hill Road.
Death Notices
KINGFISHER, Holly Gale, 63, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died Feb. 16. Visitation, Feb. 23, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, Feb. 25, 2 p.m., Agent Cemetery.
ROBBINS, Elnor Charlene “Charli,” 75, Tahlequah, nurse aide. Died Feb. 18. Services are entrusted to Green Country Funeral Home.
PRITCHETT-DAVIS, Charley, 80, Watts, ranchhand. Died Feb. 11. Visitation, Feb. 16, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, Feb. 17, 1 p.m., Illinois River Baptist Church. Interment at Thompson Cemetery.
