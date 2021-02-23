Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Thomas E. Plumb to Ronald J. Wiseley Sr.
Turk Development, Inc to Shannon Denney.
Crystal Copeland to Steven Gerald McCann.
Kathy L. Dill to Diane Foster.
Brandan Keith Foutch to Kevin Dwayne Cooper.
Suzanne E. Riccelli to John Abel.
Manav Lodging, Inc to Tres Amigos Enterprises, Inc.
Jeffrey Penn Fusselman to Kristne E. King.
Bobby J. McAlpine III to Amna A. Coles.
Ryleigh Barnhart to Bill John Baker.
Katherine Inez Magrini to Prosource Consulting Solutions, Inc.
Misdemeanors
Brian Thomas Barlow - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Civils
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Stephanie Gail Gomez - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. William J. Brown III. - indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank v. Michael Delaney - indebtedness.
Ronald Joe Stuck, Cindy L. Catron, and Estate of Jamie Stuck v. Garman Trucking, LLC and Edwin Person - automobile negligence.
Rebecca Witthuhn and Daniel Witthuhn v. Edward Palomares - petition for judgment.
U.S. Bank National Association v. Samantha Morphew - indebtedness.
Ramona Danette Mays v. Catherine Wester - personal injury.
Steven Cooper and Kim Cooper v. Mike Hewitt - negligence.
Small Claims
Amber Blanchard v. Port City Body Shop - replevin.
Action Loan v. Eric Harold Johnston - petition for judgment.
Action Loan v. Kyle Whitefeather Chavez - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Kimberly Dawson, S.D., and J.D. v. Stoney Robinson.
Divorces
Darrell E. Tannehill Jr. v. Paula Tannehill.
Fire Runs
Feb. 19
Tahlequah FD: 7:09 p.m., MVA, North Highway 51 and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 8:46 p.m., EMS assist, 501 Fowler Road.
Feb. 20
Tahlequah FD: 12:24 a.m., structure fire, 2100 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:10 a.m., structure fire, 19441 S. 460 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:56 a.m., alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 2:54 p.m., alarm, 804 Lewis Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:10 p.m., structure fire, 2600 N. Vinita Ave.
Feb. 21
Tahlequah FD: 4:42 p.m., electrical hazard, 711 N. East Ave.
Feb. 22
Tahlequah FD: 3:01 a.m., structure fire, 21548 S. 512 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:27 a.m., fire alarm, 3040 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:39 a.m., MVC, 779 Pendleton St.
Death Notices
GOURD, Leslie Dewayne "Les", 65, Hulbert, landscaper. Died Feb. 18. Visitation, Feb. 23, 1 p.m.- 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral service, Feb. 24, 1 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Keener Cemetery.
