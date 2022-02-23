Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mark W. Reddout to Randy Keith O'Bryan.
George D. Carter Jr. to Elijah James Livermont.
Indian Hills Estates Developers, LLC to Francisco Soto.
Misdemeanors
Francisco Javier Reyes - driving while under the influence of alcohol, open container beer, operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal, driving left of center, and no driver's license.
Janice Elizabeth Holley - public intoxication.
Amy Travis - failure to compel child to attend school.
Samantha Ruiz - failure to compel child to attend school.
Civils
Gary L. Bloss v. Richard L. Boss and heirs, unknown heirs - quiet title.
Casey Doyle v. State of Oklahoma - expungement of records.
Sherrl Ann Springer v. In re the name change - name change.
Rocket Mortgage, LLC v. Dusty D. Childress, Jessica D. Childress, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
Divorces
William Harvey v. Erika Harvey.
Benjamin Hance v. Jennifer Renee Hance.
Paternities
Derek Matthew Swift v. Holly Margaret Staten - paternity with child support and/or custody.
Marriages
Robert Wade Baker, 28, Broken Arrow, and Terri Day McGuire, 29, Fayetteville.
Fire Runs
Feb. 22
Tahlequah FD: 7:21 a.m., MVC, Coos Thompson Road and Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 7:29 a.m., alarm, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 8:33 a.m., alarm, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
