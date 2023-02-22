Court Report
Warranty Deeds
J.D. Lowrey to J.D. Lowrey.
Jamie Wolf to Lisa Christiansen.
Jeremy Wolf to Lisa Christiansen.
Ruby Soap to Lisa Christiansen.
Joey Duvall to Lisa Christiansen.
Rickey Buzzard to Lisa Christiansen.
Civils
Bank of America v. Paulette B. Moss - indebtedness.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Kevin Hamby - indebtedness.
Tirso Alvarez v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Richard Cheek v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Fire Runs
Feb. 20
Tahlequah FD: 7:25 p.m., outside fire, 423 W. Chickasaw St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:08 p.m., EMS assist, 3899 Highland Drive.
Feb. 21
Tahlequah FD: 7:56 a.m., EMS assist, 615 S. Bluff Ave.
