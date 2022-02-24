Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Jeri Breedlove to Vinson Lee.

Richard C. Weir to Carley Dawn Weir.

Felonies

Cynthia Lee Lyons - driving while under the influence drugs and unsafe lane use.

Misdemeanors

Lori Dee Neel - public intoxication.

Civils

Citibank v. Shawn Gaston - indebtedness.

Small Claims

Lannie Boswell and Patricia Boswell v. Garrett Hix and Abbi Hix - entry and detainer.

Marriages

Skylar Cole Ratliff, 29, Tahlequah, and Hannah Nicole Swan, 29, Tahlequah.

