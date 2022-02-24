Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jeri Breedlove to Vinson Lee.
Richard C. Weir to Carley Dawn Weir.
Felonies
Cynthia Lee Lyons - driving while under the influence drugs and unsafe lane use.
Misdemeanors
Lori Dee Neel - public intoxication.
Civils
Citibank v. Shawn Gaston - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Lannie Boswell and Patricia Boswell v. Garrett Hix and Abbi Hix - entry and detainer.
Marriages
Skylar Cole Ratliff, 29, Tahlequah, and Hannah Nicole Swan, 29, Tahlequah.
