Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Russell Seymour to Randall Palmer.
William T. Cullen to Michael S. Cialone.
William T. Cullen to Cody Eagle.
Misdemeanors
Michael E. Goddard - obstructing an officer.
Civils
Bureaus Investment Group, LLC v. Russell Flournoy - indebtedness.
Wyatt Lane Petersen-Willis v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
Wright Properties v. Khalid Otaifi - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Kristen Leann McKee v. Madison Ryan Adair.
Divorces
Felicia Yvonne Brooks v. Brandon R. Brooks.
Kristen Guthrie v. Robert Guthrie.
Marriages
Zackary Allen Killin, 24, Tahlequah, and Ireland Elise Lantz, 25.
Ethan Cody Jones, 31, Tahlequah, and April Nicole Escalante, 26, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
Feb. 23
Tahlequah FD: 5:35 p.m., EMS assist, 202 N. Cedar Ave.
