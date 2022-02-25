Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Russell Seymour to Randall Palmer.

William T. Cullen to Michael S. Cialone.

William T. Cullen to Cody Eagle.

Misdemeanors

Michael E. Goddard - obstructing an officer.

Civils

Bureaus Investment Group, LLC v. Russell Flournoy - indebtedness.

Wyatt Lane Petersen-Willis v. In re the name change - name change.

Small Claims

Wright Properties v. Khalid Otaifi - entry and detainer.

Protective Orders

Kristen Leann McKee v. Madison Ryan Adair.

Divorces

Felicia Yvonne Brooks v. Brandon R. Brooks.

Kristen Guthrie v. Robert Guthrie.

Marriages

Zackary Allen Killin, 24, Tahlequah, and Ireland Elise Lantz, 25.

Ethan Cody Jones, 31, Tahlequah, and April Nicole Escalante, 26, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

Feb. 23

Tahlequah FD: 5:35 p.m., EMS assist, 202 N. Cedar Ave.

Tags

Trending Video