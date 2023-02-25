Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ambrosia Alicia Davis to Steven Ray Cox.
Cody Don Vance to Derald D. Rowland Jr.
William Wesley Garrison to Helen L. Garrison.
Bill Snyder to Melissa Dawn Duffield.
Kenneth W. McDowell to Kenneth Wayne McDowell.
Robert Halpain to McLaughlin Joint Revocable Trust.
Steve M. Wilson to Tullis Development, LLC.
Monica Ptomey to David Matt White.
Robin G. Talley to Brent Barnhart.
Randy Weimer to Nikola Walker.
Civils
Transnational Bus v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
The Credit Union Loan Source and Cinch Auto Finance v. Patrick Kirk and Morgan Kirk - replevin.
Click N Close Inc. v. Jason E. Pendergraft, Deanna Kay Pendergraft, State of Oklahoma Tax Commission, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
Fire Runs
Feb. 21
Tahlequah FD: 10:18 a.m., EMS assist, 1205 E. Ward St.
Tahlequah FD: 11:38 a.m., brush fire, North Oklahoma Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 4:34 p.m., EMS assist, 681 S. Holloway Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 5:19 p.m., MVA/false call, West Jones Road and State Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 6:32 p.m., smoke investigation, 700 E. Balentine Road.
Feb. 22
Tahlequah FD: 1:51 a.m., service call, 1101 S. Chase Ave.
Feb. 23
Tahlequah FD: 5:05 a.m., EMS assist, 1229 Alice Davis Drive.
