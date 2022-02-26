Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kenneth A. Groat to Maxie R. Thompson.
Misdemeanors
Marrisa L. Creech - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Civils
Betty Morgan v. Title to travel trailer - issuance of title.
C&S Sales, LLC and Derksen Portable Buildings v. Dennis Trott and Keys Buildings and Carports - petition for judgment.
Divorces
Traci Leigh Williams v. Michael Travis Williams.
Marriages
Christian James Robinson, 40, Bunch, and Tamara Marie Spears, 38, Bunch.
Chad Thomas Hayes, 34, Stilwell, and Sarah Elyse Bearpaw, 36, Stilwell.
Keifer Dwayne Martin Brady, 24, Muskogee, and Darianna Renea Coats, 23, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Alejandro Serrano-Gaona - driving under suspension.
Estella Rojas - no driver's license.
Alan Joseph Linde - driving under suspension.
Danniel Leeroy Vincent - no seat belt.
Joshua Jacob Rozell - no seat belt.
John Andrew McConnell - speeding 16-20 mph over, driving under suspension, and material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Joni Cee Hallmark - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Dustin A. Baldonado - failure to stop at stop sign.
Katherine Grace Gay - driving under suspension and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Omar Huerta Vargas - speeding 21-25 mph over and no driver's license.
Joshua Michael Bird - driving under suspension.
Daniel Dwayne Cobb - no seat belt.
Cody Daniel Pike - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Fire Runs
Feb. 24
Tahlequah FD: 3 p.m., fall, 1000 N. Grand Ave.
