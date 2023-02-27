Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Augustus Clyde Thompson to Jimmy Ray Thomas.
Dustin Crosslin to Cory A. Lowe.
Bobby Isaac Taylor to Dustin Taylor.
Lauren A. Redden to Michelle Yeung.
Rachel McAlvain to SAS Construction, LLC.
Johnny Perry to Andy Jay Hinkle.
Civils
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Justin Brooks - indebtedness.
Katherine Boston v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance.
Village Capital and Investment, LLC v. Thomas D. Alverson, Sarah Arlou Alverson, John Doe, Andrew Pritchett, spouse if any, and unknown heirs, successors - foreclosure.
Chad Carrier v. Steve Stacks - breach of contract.
Fire Runs
Feb. 22
Tahlequah FD: 2:27 p.m., alarm, 1851 N. Douglas Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:40 p.m., structure fire, 200 E. Rayne St.
Feb. 23
Tahlequah FD: 10:38 a.m., MVA, Downing Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 11:21 a.m., MVA, Ross Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 1:11 p.m., fuel spill, Allen Road and Vinita Avenue.
Feb. 24
Tahlequah FD: 11:50 a.m., gas leak/odor, 1309 W. Allen Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 4:03 p.m., smoke investigation, Grandview Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:35 p.m., outside fire, 20173 S. 530 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 7:33 p.m., outside fire, 20465 S. 530 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:10 p.m., gas odor, 804 N. Lewis Ave.
