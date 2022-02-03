Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael B. Lambert to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO DAI Nguyen Ira.
Don B. Pierce to Lilly A. Velotta.
Linda M. Martin to Jonathan Seegers.
Junron Family Trust to Michelle Moss.
Patricia K. Courter to Justin Hackworth.
Frederick C. Champlin to Nicholas Goodman.
Sooner Cattle & Land, LLC to Christopher B. Elerick.
Landmark Construction and Development, LLC to MTM Properties, LLC.
George Carl Bandt to David Whatley.
Bobby Slover to Quality Homes & Trim, LLC.
Keith R. Osterhout to Kamran Ali.
Civils
Zack Mode v. Raymond Cornell - civil miscellaneous.
Small Claims
America's Car-Mart, Inc. and Car-Mart of Tahlequah v. Brooke Luna - petition for judgment.
America's Car-Mart, Inc. and Car-Mart of Tahlequah v. Darren Flynn and Kristian Flynn - petition for judgment.
America's Car-Mart, Inc. and Car-Mart of Tahlequah v. Randi Shields and Randy Pennington - petition for judgment.
America's Car-Mart, Inc. and Car-Mart of Tahlequah v. Catherine Lillian Cole - petition for judgment.
Nick Young v. Chad Sellers - small claims.
David Spears DBA and Arrowhead Resort v. Greg Stone - small claims.
Property Solutions Management v. Deanna Cox - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Jammie Jones v. Henry Jaquez.
Brooklyn L. Robinett v. Joseph Craig Dabney.
Fire Runs
Feb. 1
Tahlequah FD: 11:55 a.m., EMS assist, 709 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:56 p.m., outside fire, 11819 Highway 51.
Feb. 2
Tahlequah FD: 12:36 a.m., electrical hazard, South Park Hill Road and East Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 12:41 a.m., fire alarm, 109 W. Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:48 a.m., service call, 906 E. Fourth St.
