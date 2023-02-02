Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Marcia Gay Morgan to Mark R. Lindsey.
Jean Youngblood Trust to Dan Kimble.
Sas Construction, LLC to Gunnar Aw Luna.
Allan L. Detert to Michael C. McCormick.
Kevin Ezell to Stephen Brett Jones.
Kenneth Duane Cross to Tyler Dwayne Sparks.
Carla Hanna to Kayla Hanna.
Felonies
Ronald Thomas Milligan - burglary, second-degree.
Class A Misdemeanors
Cory Donnell Bryant - domestic abuse
Luke Ray Green - assault and battery and public intoxication.
Coca-Ramiro Ledezman - driving under the influence, left of center, and no driver's license.
Jorge L. Moreno-Lopez - domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Civils
Citibank v. Loyd William Altebaumber - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Wenona Ridenhour - indebtedness.
First National Bank of Omaha v. Cody Lee Todd - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding v. Jason Hesley - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding v. Anthony Killsnight - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Jarrod Proctor - indebtedness.
Dana Boren-Boer v. Custodian of records for the OSBI - no cause listed.
Dustin Mathew Butler v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Chris Haws v. Jackie Westfield and Trustee of the Jackie Westfield Revocable Trust - quiet title.
Fire Runs
Jan. 31
Tahlequah FD: 3:04 p.m., vehicle fire, 613 Pamela St.
Tahlequah FD: 7:32 p.m., structure fire, 18020 S. 551 Road.
Feb. 1
Tahlequah FD: 6:43 a.m., lift assist, 905 Owens Ave.
Lowrey FD: 10:42 a.m., vehicle fire, East 680 Road.
Lowrey FD: 6 p.m., structure fire, Highway 82A.
