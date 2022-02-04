Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Donald D. McCaslin to Sharon Lazell.
Brandon Keith Foutch to Luke Whitlock.
Protective Orders
Janice E. Holley v. Aaron L. Atnip.
Traffic Report
Jorge Alberto Urquiza - passing in a no passing zone.
Jonathan Eugene McClure - no seat belt and no driver's license.
Jo Ashing - taxes due state and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Taylor LeAnn Brown - taxes due state and driving under suspension.
Anthony Clark Burkey II - overweight, 2,001 to 3,000 pounds over.
Shylynn Denise Kirk - no security verification.
Jaiden William Turner - expired registration.
Kayleigh Coker - no seat belt.
Andrew Elliott Surrett - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Sarah Marguerite Wright - no seat belt and no security verification.
Raymond D. Jackson - driving under suspension.
Larry Dean Oosahwe - violation of driver's license restrictions.
John Luke Hays - speeding 16-20 mph over.
John George Medearis Jr. - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Fire Runs
Feb. 2
Tahlequah FD: 7:26 p.m., smoke investigation, 906 Joy Lane.
Feb. 3
Tahlequah FD: 9:09 a.m., gas leak, 21403 S. Keeler Drive.
