Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Donald D. McCaslin to Sharon Lazell.

Brandon Keith Foutch to Luke Whitlock.

Protective Orders

Janice E. Holley v. Aaron L. Atnip.

Traffic Report

Jorge Alberto Urquiza - passing in a no passing zone.

Jonathan Eugene McClure - no seat belt and no driver's license.

Jo Ashing - taxes due state and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.

Taylor LeAnn Brown - taxes due state and driving under suspension.

Anthony Clark Burkey II - overweight, 2,001 to 3,000 pounds over.

Shylynn Denise Kirk - no security verification.

Jaiden William Turner - expired registration.

Kayleigh Coker - no seat belt.

Andrew Elliott Surrett - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Sarah Marguerite Wright - no seat belt and no security verification.

Raymond D. Jackson - driving under suspension.

Larry Dean Oosahwe - violation of driver's license restrictions.

John Luke Hays - speeding 16-20 mph over.

John George Medearis Jr. - speeding 16-20 mph over.

Fire Runs

Feb. 2

Tahlequah FD: 7:26 p.m., smoke investigation, 906 Joy Lane.

Feb. 3

Tahlequah FD: 9:09 a.m., gas leak, 21403 S. Keeler Drive.

