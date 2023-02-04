Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael P. Corn to Roberto Landaverde.
Sherry Lynn Akins-Hertz to Josh D. McCosh.
William K. Downing to Alejandro Herrera.
Mary E. Shelton to Melissa Renee Diaz.
Jennifer Provence to Amber Maner.
Dana Gleason to Dana Gleason.
Barbara Heidenrecht to Joanna Pardee.
Chase Murphy to Henry Whitekiller.
Misdemeanors
Carmen Angelina Campos - violation of protective order.
Civils
Red Crown Credit Union v. Chance Capansky and Elore Capansky - indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions v. Jeffrey Tinsley - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Kristen M. Leatherwood - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding v. John L. Pipkins Jr. - indebtedness.
One Main Financial Group v. Dennis D. Rankins - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Marilyn Weaver - indebtedness.
Discover Bank v. Donald E. Bryan - breach of contract.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Haskell Murphy Jr., spouse if married, Housing and Urban Development, Midland Funding, Credit Bureau Services, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
Discover Bank v. Robbin L. Ford - breach of contract.
Discover Bank v. Robin Michelle Fishinghawk - breach of contract.
America's Car-Mart of Tahlequah v. In the matter of - issuance of title.
Davy Joe Brixey v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Davy Joe Brixey v. Title to boat/motor - issuance of title.
Traffic Report
Out of the 30 traffic tickets filed Jan. 30 through Feb. 2; 17 people had no seat belts; 3 people were speeding; 3 people had no security verification; 2 people were ticketed for taxes due state; 2 people had no driver's license; 1 person failed to obtain title and registration1 person failed to stop at red light; 1 person drove inattentively while using cell phone/electronic device
Fire Runs
Feb. 2
Tahlequah FD: 8:01 a.m., MVC, South Cotton Wood Street and Bald Hill Road.
Tahlequah FD: 5:56 p.m., medical assist, 19144 E. Willis Road.
