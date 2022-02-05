Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jose M. Olvera to Jose Reyes Ortega Aguado.
Kenneth Cole to Douglas Brian Hopper.
Traffic Report
Jason Earl Swafford - no seat belt.
Rudy Wilbur Bouleware - speeding 15 mph over.
Tracy Lynn Polson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Narciso Ramirez-Martinez - no driver's license.
Joseph James Vilanj - taxes due state.
Erika Renea Cobler - speeding 31-35 mph over.
Kendra Dawn Lizama - speeding 15 mph over.
Karlee Danielle Butler - no seat belt.
Brian Patrick Prichett - driving under suspension.
Elaine Nicole McDaniel - speeding 15 mph over.
Brandon Grant Thompson - failure to stop at stop sign.
Tera Lee Black - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Brian Alexander Black - no seat belt.
Rachel Ann Cragg - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Clinton Barry Crites - speeding 15 mph over.
Fire Runs
Feb. 3
Tahlequah FD: 9:21 a.m., structure fire, 18527 S. Welling Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:17 a.m., smoke investigation, 1615 N. Jones Ave.
Death Notices
BROWN, Chris Bodie, 59, Tahlequah. Funeral services, Feb. 8, 2:30 p.m., Keys Church of God.
