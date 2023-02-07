Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Jerry L. Gay and Shirleen M. Gay Revocable Trust to Cherokee Nation Property Management, LLC.
Neil Dimmitt to Brent Johnson.
Deborah Reed to Nichola Driscoll.
Jimmy Hullinger to Joy Liu.
Stephen M. Patterson to Lyndon Eldee Jameson and Kim Denise Jameson Revocable Trust.
David Cairns to Chris Haws.
Civils
Green Country Law Group, PLLC v. Qushawn Tindall - judgment.
Green Country Law Group, PLLC v. Harlianne Thiel - judgment.
Green Country Law Group, PLLC v. Jacob Townsend - judgment.
Green Country Law Group, PLLC v. Milisa Mayes - judgment.
Revenue Enterprises v. Kristen M. Leatherwood - indebtedness.
Brandy Benningfield v. Susan Osborn-Rider - trust proceedings.
Holly Devine v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Fire Runs
Feb. 2
Tahlequah FD: 7:09 p.m., smoke investigation, Vinita Avenue and Songbird Drive.
Feb. 3
Tahlequah FD: 8:08 a.m. falls, 2101 Larry Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 9:43 a.m., EMS assist, 2101 Larry Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:26 p.m., alarm, 1380 N. Heritage Lane.
Tahlequah FD: 5:56 p.m., carbon monoxide, 503 University Drive.
Feb. 4
Tahlequah FD: 1:54 a.m., structure fire, 801 W. Fox St.
Tahlequah FD: 5:29 p.m., electrical hazard, 500 N. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:07 p.m., public service, 2084 Riverview Drive.
Feb. 5
Tahlequah FD: 4:33 a.m., MVC, 17371 N. Bryant Road.
