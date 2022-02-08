Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Rli, Inc. to Michael Murray.
Pudewa Holdings, LLC to Ellen Ruth Huffman-Zechman.
Misdemeanors
Dalton Ray Sharp - driving while under the influence of alcohol, carrying firearm while under the influence and open container beer.
Small Claims
Chad Humphrey v. Tommy Smith and Keisha Smith - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Dee Ann Crowe-Moore v. Sular Franklin Moore.
Marriages
Nathan Matthew Wright, 23, Tahlequah, and Hannah Ciele Sweeney, 22, Tahlequah.
Lesley Howard Berry, 58, Grove, and Shanna Marie Berry, 57, Jay.
Fire Runs
Feb. 4
Tahlequah FD: 10 a.m., EMS assist, 2010 N. Grand Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:40 p.m., MVC, Seven Clans Avenue and East Willis Road.
Tahlequah FD: 8:22 p.m., EMS assist, 209 E. Fuller St.
Feb. 5
Tahlequah FD: 10:58 a.m., outside fire, 16404 W. Clyde Maher Road.
Tahlequah FD: 9:15 p.m., MVA, North Bluff Avenue and Downing Street.
Feb. 6
Tahlequah FD: 8:08 a.m., gas odor, 3470 Cherokee Springs Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:53 a.m., vehicle fire, North Oakdale Road and East 732 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 2:38 p.m., MVA, East Ross Street and Highway 62/82 Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 5:03 p.m., MVA, North Muskogee Avenue and West Downing Street.
Feb. 7
Tahlequah FD: 10:28 a.m., MVC, Park Hill Road and Bertha Parker Bypass.
Death Notices
THOMPSON, Steve, 59, Tahlequah, carpenter. Died Jan. 29. Graveside services, Feb. 8, 2 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion.
RITCHIE, Jamie Ann, 68, Tahlequah, special education teacher. Died Feb. 1. Visitation, Feb. 8, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, Feb. 9, 2 p.m., Holland Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.