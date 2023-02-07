Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Robert A. Whitener to Raymond Hammons.
James Cody Bartmess to James Cody Bartmess.
Wilkat Asset Management Company to Kelly Property Management, LLC.
Rodney Russo to Rodney A. Russo.
Michael W. Tubbs to Tracy A. Russo.
Felonies
Jose L. Pizano Mendoza - battery/assault and battery on police officer and resisting an officer.
Civils
Discover Bank v. Tiffany Ann Carey - indebtedness.
Revenue Enterprises v. Michael Wayne Okane - indebtedness.
Armstrong Bank v. Sara E. Key - replevin.
Jessica Cornell v. Jeremy W. Ashley - petition of judgment.
Newrez, LLC DBA Shellpoint Mort v. Quinton C. Ray Jr., Rose Ray, and occupants of the premises - replevin.
