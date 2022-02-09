Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Larry Dotson to Melissa A. Dotson.
Stephan Hamby Jr. to Lucy Burton.
Alan T. Fruechting to Beth Melanie Perry.
Billy J. Copeland to Gerald Fuller.
Ray and DeAnna Hammons Revocable Trust to Eric Bohanon.
Black & Douglas, Inc. to Gregory McEntire.
Sara Kimrey to Jackson and Coldwell Homes, LLC.
Barbara Smith to Robert Bradshaw.
Felonies
Cameron Cordell Riddle - knowingly concealing stolen property and aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.
Aaron Eugene Sowles - driving while under the influence of alcohol, obstructing an officer, and driving under suspension.
Civils
Charles Anderson v. State of Oklahoma and Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.
Mid America Mortgage, Inc. v. Mara Dawn Thompson, Skyler Don Thompson, Kayden Chase Bagwell, Kirsten Bagwell, Keagan Bagwell, Occupants of the premises, unknown heirs, executors, administrators, devisees, and Larry Don Thompson Jr. - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Bobby Gene Jackson v. Brad Dwight Jones and Cody Pritchett - entry and detainer.
Monty Musgrave v. Tommy Smith and S & S Construction - petition for judgment.
Protective Orders
Maria Del Rosario Gonzalez v. Daniel Rodriguez.
Laura Gideon v. Steven Lee Chism.
Krissy Richardson v. Thomas Richardson.
Divorces
William Hays v. Lucille Hays.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Jaylene Studie - tax warrant.
