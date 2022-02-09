Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Larry Dotson to Melissa A. Dotson.

Stephan Hamby Jr. to Lucy Burton.

Alan T. Fruechting to Beth Melanie Perry.

Billy J. Copeland to Gerald Fuller.

Ray and DeAnna Hammons Revocable Trust to Eric Bohanon.

Black & Douglas, Inc. to Gregory McEntire.

Sara Kimrey to Jackson and Coldwell Homes, LLC.

Barbara Smith to Robert Bradshaw.

Felonies

Cameron Cordell Riddle - knowingly concealing stolen property and aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs.

Aaron Eugene Sowles - driving while under the influence of alcohol, obstructing an officer, and driving under suspension.

Civils

Charles Anderson v. State of Oklahoma and Department of Public Safety - driver's license appeal.

Mid America Mortgage, Inc. v. Mara Dawn Thompson, Skyler Don Thompson, Kayden Chase Bagwell, Kirsten Bagwell, Keagan Bagwell, Occupants of the premises, unknown heirs, executors, administrators, devisees, and Larry Don Thompson Jr. - foreclosure.

Small Claims

Bobby Gene Jackson v. Brad Dwight Jones and Cody Pritchett - entry and detainer.

Monty Musgrave v. Tommy Smith and S & S Construction - petition for judgment.

Protective Orders

Maria Del Rosario Gonzalez v. Daniel Rodriguez.

Laura Gideon v. Steven Lee Chism.

Krissy Richardson v. Thomas Richardson.

Divorces

William Hays v. Lucille Hays.

Tax Liens

State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Jaylene Studie - tax warrant.

