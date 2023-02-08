Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Sean L. Crawford to J&R Properties, LLC.

Rita G. Parnell to State of Oklahoma.

Lee Horizon, LLC to Mee Lee.

Civils

Josh Looney v. Rural Water District 7 - trespass.

Windrunner Eagle v. State of Oklahoma - no cause or offense listed.

One Main Financial Group v. Anthony Chester and Amanda Chester - indebtedness.

Charlie Dean Girdner and Joyce Gail Girdner v. Shellys 4 Alarm Cattle Co., LLC - foreclosure.

Fire Runs

Feb. 6

Tahlequah FD: 4:13 p.m., MVA, East Willis Road and South Muskogee Avenue.

Tahlequah FD: 4:34 p.m., outside fire, 21761 S. 523 Road.

Feb. 7

Tahlequah FD: 2:44 p.m., alarm, 1720 S. Muskogee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 6:49 p.m., 908 S. Lamer Ave.

Death Notices

COLLINS, Thomas Olan, 89, Tahlequah, accountant. Died Feb. 6. Graveside services, Feb. 9, 2 p.m., Hulbert City Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.

Trending Video