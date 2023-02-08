Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Sean L. Crawford to J&R Properties, LLC.
Rita G. Parnell to State of Oklahoma.
Lee Horizon, LLC to Mee Lee.
Civils
Josh Looney v. Rural Water District 7 - trespass.
Windrunner Eagle v. State of Oklahoma - no cause or offense listed.
One Main Financial Group v. Anthony Chester and Amanda Chester - indebtedness.
Charlie Dean Girdner and Joyce Gail Girdner v. Shellys 4 Alarm Cattle Co., LLC - foreclosure.
Fire Runs
Feb. 6
Tahlequah FD: 4:13 p.m., MVA, East Willis Road and South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 4:34 p.m., outside fire, 21761 S. 523 Road.
Feb. 7
Tahlequah FD: 2:44 p.m., alarm, 1720 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:49 p.m., 908 S. Lamer Ave.
Death Notices
COLLINS, Thomas Olan, 89, Tahlequah, accountant. Died Feb. 6. Graveside services, Feb. 9, 2 p.m., Hulbert City Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
