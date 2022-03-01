Court Report
Warranty Deeds
John N. King to Michael Allred.
Lora R. Neldon to Bill John Baker.
Natalie Sharp to Kara Blubaugh.
Shelly Lynn Bailey to Jeremy Kagan.
Rocky Ray Spencer to Rocky Ray Spencer Jr.
Katie R. Eubanks to Caitlyn Langworthy.
John J. Johnson III to David Johnson.
John J. Johnson III to Larry Johnson.
John J. Johnson III to John J. Johnson III.
Carroll D. Stinson-Nunn to Robert A. Nunn.
John Nofire to Gary Scott Taggart.
Billy Barnes to Karen Bailey.
Rui Zhang to Sammie Jolynne Fairchild.
Ricky L. Locke to P&E Consulting, LLC.
Jada R. Wagnon to Philip Swafford.
Misdemeanors
Tyler Ward Combs - leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle, fail to report accident by driver, and operate vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper.
Civils
Armstrong Bank v. Michael Wayne Brown, spouse if any, of, Charles Allison Leach, spouse if any, of, and occupants and spouses - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Leota Miller - small claims.
Red River Credit v. Vickie Torres - small claims.
Thomas Fields v. Lynzie Paige Flores and Avery McDaniel Flores - entry and detainer.
William T. Looney v. Mark Rodriguez - small claims.
Protective Orders
Felicia C. Chippewa v. Jason R. Sparks.
Sydni B. Fitzgerald v. Cody Edward Fitzgerald.
Divorces
Kodi Mark Dixson v. Robyn Mayra Dixson.
Fire Runs
Feb. 25
Tahlequah FD: 5:10 p.m., fire alarm, 1201 W. Fourth St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:10 p.m., structure fire, 17098 W. Maggie Road.
Feb. 26
Tahlequah FD: 11:23 p.m., outside fire, 21436 S. Park Hill Road.
Feb. 27
Tahlequah FD: 4:51 a.m., service call, 417 Ross St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:32 a.m., outside fire, North Highway 82.
Feb. 28
Tahlequah FD: 8:39 a.m., gas odor, 21152 S. Forrest Drive.
