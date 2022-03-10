Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Susan Prestjohn to Raymond McGee III.
Betty Moss to Betty Moss.
J-Bar-B Ranch, LLC to Jerry Cummings.
Timothy C. Bowmar PFC Rental, LLC.
Prophet Properties, LLC to Errol J. Allison.
Will Brandt to WB3 Investments, LLC.
Clarence J. Carden Jr. to Ronald Osentowski.
Gerrod Mayberry to Holderworth Leasing, LLC.
Felonies
Jose Virgen Martinez - possession of stolen vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Crystal Maria Bradford - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and no security verification.
Lao Xamg Ping Moua Xiong - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Guadalupe Cerda Flores - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Walter Robert Paul Wilder - driving while under the influence of drugs.
Civils
Carson Community Bank v. Matthew Clayton Stephens, Stephens Properties DBA, and Breck Anne Stephens - mortgage foreclosure.
Small Claims
Clay Felts Co., Inc. v. Nathan Wayne Norton and Norton Viking Strength DBA - small claims.
Protective Orders
Nancy Lee Henley v. Jessie Dale Henley.
Divorces
Brittany Elizabeth Russell v. Dustin Ray Russell.
Abigail Noelle Beck v. Joshua Luke Beck.
Fire Runs
March 3
Lowrey FD: 1:16 a.m., MVC, Highway 82A and 690 Road.
March 8
Tahlequah FD: 3:39 p.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue and Highway 82.
Death Notices
GOWER, Doris Edward, 77, Tahlequah, cattle rancher. Died March 8. Funeral services, March 11, 2 p.m., Cornerstone Fellowship. Interment follows at Miller Cemetery.
WARD-LAUGHLIN, Marsha Lynn, 58, Welling, homemaker. Died March 3. Visitation, March 13, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.. Funeral services, March 14, 11 a.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TURTLE, Patsy Ruth (Webster), 76, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died March 7. Visitation, March 9, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Graveside services, March 10, 10 a.m., New Hope Cemetery.
STRADER, Patricia, 78, Tahlequah, cook. Died March 7. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.