Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Mark T. Ratliff to Mark T. Ratliff.
Daniel L. Gonzalez to Whitney Jo Gamble.
Larry A. Mack Sr. to Jacki Lynne McAffrey.
Atit Aphithip to Kacie Dawn Thompson.
Geraldine R. Backham to Ken Browder.
Rickey L. Murray to Rickey L. and Shelley L. Murray Revocable Trust.
Randall K. Caldwell to David Miller Ligon.
Felonies
Jesse Lee Haeberle - cruelty to animals.
Misdemeanors
Angela Owens - violation of protective orders.
Civils
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Johnny Turner - breach of contract.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Nicholas A. White - breach of contract.
Joseph Haff Jr. v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Velocity Investments, LLC v. Donna Ruiz - breach of contract.
J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition v. Jessica Elaine Pratt, spouse if any, of, and occupants of the premises - foreclosure.
Protective Orders
Tiffany Renee Knox v. Jefferson Rush.
Divorces
Tina Louise Wofford v. David James Wofford.
Edward Lee Barnes Jr. v. Michelle Grace Barnes.
Marriages
Danny Joe Hodge Jr., 35, Tahlequah, and Ashley Renee Hodge, 34, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
March 9
Tahlequah FD: 7:04 p.m., MVA, 3227 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:04 p.m., smoke investigation, North Bliss Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 11:04 p.m., structure fire, 212 S. Mission Ave.
