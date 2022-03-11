Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Zheng Lan to Donavon Baldridge.
Frank V. Kusler to Kelsey Lynn Green.
Matthew L. Davis to Megan Brianne Monroe.
Tammy Foster to Walter Joe McPherson Jr.
Nicholas Estes to Rick Nichols.
Errol J. Allison to Micah J. Allison.
Burl Robert Berry to Steven A. Worth.
Dusty Childress to David Ryan Jones.
Coy G. Vaughn to Jennifer Cruwell.
Brent Dale Walker to Mackenzie Mayhew.
Felonies
Christopher Kyle Brown - distribution controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
Misdemeanors
Jared Charles Ryan - driving while under the influence of drugs.
Kolby Jed Ingram - possess schedule II controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension and taxes due state.
Summer Dawn Runion - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Elvin Drywater - indebtedness.
Stuteville Ford v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Bobbie Blevins v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Ardmore Finance v. Charity Ball - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Sierra Smith - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Elizabeth Willet - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Marvin Sevenster - small claims.
Ardmore Finance v. Carrie Morton - small claims.
Divorces
Mikah Adair v. Adam Adair.
Marriages
Daniel Wade Drywater, 27, Tahlequah, and Kaley Faye Ann Ogle, 25, Tahlequah.
Traffic Report
Joyce Ann Wildcat - speed not reasonable and proper and driving under suspension.
Robert L. Cheery - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Teresa Lynn Smallen - speed not reasonable and proper.
Luke Caparros Bruner - failure to stop at stop sign.
David Wayne Hale - no seat belt.
Sarah Arlou Alverson - no seat belt.
Heather Brittany Hoehn - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Robert Lee Frank - taxes due state.
Johnny Ray Crittenden - failure to wear seat belt properly.
Brandon Mitchell Thorne - no seat belt.
Darius Ward Houston - driving under suspension.
Serendipity Ashlynn-Maye Howe - no driver's license.
Anthony Cris Villalopoz - failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
Eyon Rhey Pettit - no seat belt.
Robert C. Patterson - speeding 15 mph over.
Tyler Houston Hudson - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Brittany Ann Parent - no seat belt.
Jessica Lea Breshears - no seat belt.
Makayla Ciara Pritchett - no seat belt.
Felicia Jo Potts Davis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Amaris Rajiv Patel - no seat belt.
Andrew James Scroggins - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Gloria Salinas De Farais - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Barbara Jean Boston - no seat belt.
Kimberly Troche - violation of driver's license restrictions.
Andre Bryant - failure to obey traffic control device.
Mario Alton Chavez - operate a motorcycle without eye protection and no security verification.
Nicole Lynn Fergerson - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Michael Raymond Page - no driver's license.
Philip Bruce Matchell - speeding 15 mph over.
Clifford Eugene Lambright - failure to obey traffic control device.
Shawn Ray Brackett - failure to obey traffic control device.
Gavin Nolan Jones - speeding 15 mph over.
Audra Rene Collier - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jace Donald Lee Sisco - no seat belt.
Samantha Lee Galentine - failure to yield from stop sign.
Obdulia Martinez De Ramirez - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Teresa Jean Williams - speeding 15 mph over.
Christopher Edward Ballard - no security verification.
David Toby George - no seat belt.
Jeremy Coyle - no security verification and violation of driver's license restrictions.
Carrie Amanda Dumond - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Aleya Marie Baker - taxes due state.
Bobbie Jo Folsum - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jody Thomas Burton - no security verification, no seat belt, taxes due state and open container alcohol.
Kylea Ruth Britton - speeding 26-30 mph over.
Megan Page Collins - no seat belt and expired registration.
David Hayden Callison - driving left of center in marked zone.
Shane Columbus Holland - taxes due state and no security verification.
Christopher Lloyd Vaughan - no seat belt.
Dakota Estes - failure to obey traffic control device.
Sammy Mejia - reckless driving.
David Maldonado - reckless driving.
Wyatt Devon Green - no seat belt.
Serena Catherine Barr - no seat belt.
Chandler Chianne Williams - no seat belt.
Steven Wayne Gibson - expired registration.
Ciarra Cheyenne Garvin - no seat belt and expired registration.
Ashlyne Cathleen Morris - no seat belt.
Jared Michael White - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Bud Charles Hinkle - no seat belt.
Billy G. Gillispie - no seat belt.
Debra Lamont Lanier - no seat belt.
Dustin Michael Campbell - no seat belt.
Whitnee Tianna Niki Robinson - no seat belt.
Colton Cooper Hannah - no seat belt.
Thomas Christian Garland - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Fire Runs
March 10
Lowrey FD: 12:58 a.m., emergency medical response, East 620 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 1 p.m., EMS assist, 709 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 6:09 p.m., outside fire, 15441 Highway 51.
Death Notices
COCHRANE, Boyd Eugene, 86, Muskogee, janitor. Died March 5. Graveside service, March 14, 2 p.m.,, Sand Springs Cemetery. Green Country Funeral Home.
STRADER, Patricia, 78, Tahlequah, cook. Died March 7. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home.
