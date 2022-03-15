Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Wayne K. Mitchell to State of Oklahoma.
Albert Harris to State of Oklahoma.
Denise C. Kostka to State of Oklahoma.
Amna A. Aliya to Megan N. Ward.
Catherine Frank to Barret Frank.
Civils
LVNV Funding, LLC v. Diana Naydan - indebtedness.
LVNV Funding, LLC v. David McCarter - indebtedness.
Small Claims
Joshua Allen Lindsey v. Melody A. Coppetti - entry and detainer.
Jack Pardue v. Roxy Gongales and Paul Shackleford - entry and detainer.
Fire Runs
March 11
Tahlequah FD: 3:51 p.m., service call, 882 Bean St.
Tahlequah FD: 9:03 p.m., confined space, 2124 Mahaney Ave.
March 13
Tahlequah FD: 4:28 p.m., outside fire, North Park Avenue.
Death Notices
MACKEY III., George "Butch" Amos, 70, Tahelquah, worker for Kimberly Clark. Died March 9. Visitation, March 15, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Funeral services, March 16, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
