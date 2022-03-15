Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Bethany Martin to Darren D. Webb.
Dylan J. Williams to Travis Kirby.
King and Company Land Investments, LLC to Mark V, LLC.
Joseph D. Rockey to Cherokee Nation.
Lois E. Choate to Cherokee Nation.
Ada Rue Woods to Olivier W. Gill.
Civils
Hugh C. Matlock v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Frances Ford v. Jerry L. Ford - quiet title.
Larry A. Mack and Jackie L. Mack v. Donald Hickman - quiet title.
Eric Parrish v. Custodian of records, Oklahoma State Bureau of Invesigation, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney for Cherokee County, City of Tahlequah, Department of Corrections, and Oklahoma Scenic Rivers - expungement of records.
Bill John Baker v. Robert D. Sturm and Rebecca Ann Sturm - quiet title.
Kalyn Miller v. Government Employees Insurance, Geico, and Cecil Self - negligence and bad faith - insurer liability.
Lisa Van Hauen and Jennifer Chesser v. Richard Poindexter - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Judy Conley v. Michelle Kathleen Boydston - entry and detainer.
Ronald T. Hubbard v. Brenda Sue Wofford - entry and detainer.
Divorces
Zephra Van Epps v. Daniel Van Epps.
Kristin Nicole Lemasters v. Dillon Joseph Lemasters.
Fire Runs
March 14
Tahlequah FD: 5:22 p.m., smoke investigation, 307 N. Bluff Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 10:04 p.m., MVA, North Grand Avenue and Wheeler Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.