Warranty Deeds
Timothy Town to Ethan Sontag.
Donna Marie Allen to Bethel Apartments, LLC.
Kelly Cook to William Cole Purget.
David Haney to Big Pean Grove, LLC.
Willis C. Maples to Sooner Cattle and Land, LLC.
Charlie Holderbee to Tullis Development, LLC.
Light of Christ Community Church, Inc. to Fred Champlin.
CKP3, LLC to 3KM Properties, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Samuel Velazquez - embezzlement.
Small Claims
CCA Development, LLC v. Cristian Anjel Guerrero - small claims.
Property Solutions Management v. Brian Stacy and Gracie Faith Trapp - entry and detainer.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Guadalupe Cerda - small claims.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Ricky Leach - small claims.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Jasmine Marie Adams - small claims.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Kimberly Pinkston - small claims.
First Fidelity Loans, LLC v. Ellyn Maritt - small claims.
Protective Orders
Angela Leigh Owens v. Annie K. Inman.
Shane Allen Owens v. Annie K. Inman.
Divorces
Roy W. Bingham v. Charrity M. Bingham.
Fire Runs
March 15
Tahlequah FD: 5:26 p.m., outside fire, 17170 Highway 10.
Death Notices
COPELAND, Virginia J., 88, Proctor. Died March 14. Graveside services, March 17, 10 a.m. at Boudinot Cemetery.
HICKS, Wiley Eugene, 68, Stilwell. Died March 12. Visitation, March 16, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Funeral services, March 17, 2 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
LEEP, Michael Anthony, 50, Tulsa, machinist. Died March 11. Visitation, March 17, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside services, March 18, 12 p.m., Park Hill Cemetery.
WEBSTER, Ginae Sue, 54, Tahelquah, restaurant manager. Died March 13. Funeral services, March 17, 2 p.m., Green Country Funeral Home Chapel.
PARKER, Claudette Elaine, 78, Tahlequah, teacher. Died March 14. Graveside services, March 18, 2 p.m., Tahlequah City Cemetery.
MACMILLAN, Robert "Doug" Jr., 65, Claremore, director of the Office of Disability Concerns. Died March 8. Memorial services, March 21, 1 p.m., Crescent Valley Church. Inurnment at 2:30 p.m., Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
