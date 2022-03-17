Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Augustus Lane Green to Clint Wildman.
Michael Doyle to Gregory K. Doyle.
Jerry Dale Weaver to Weaver Family Revocable Trust.
Billy D. Arkison to Ty Williamson.
John W. Gray Jr. to A Ridgecreek Properties, LLC.
Henry Alvin Jennings Jr. to A Ridgecreek Properties, LLC.
Manuel Tafoya to Teresa Tafoya.
Richard Lee Williams to Richard Lee Williams.
Cyndi Starr to Berniece Gaylor.
Indian Nations Council, Inc. to Cherokee Nation Property Management, LLC.
Misdemeanors
Kimberly Joyce Walker - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
James Albert Davis - public intoxication.
Nathan Ward Coachman - leave scene of accident resulting in damage to fixtures and operate vehicle at a speed greater than reasonable and proper.
Alfred Daniel Langer - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol and speeding 15 mph over.
Nicholas Scott Gage - possession of controlled dangerous substance, driving under suspension and open container beer.
Skylar Nichole Rodgers - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kimberly Dianne Hurd - public intoxication.
James Michael McClure - calling 911 with false alarm.
Katie Dupont - as a person under 21, possess intoxicating beverage in a public place and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Civils
Callie L. Merriott v. Scott Wright, Edna Kimble and Tyson Robert Young - breach of contract.
Armstrong Bank v. Paul W. Linville, Cheri Lynn Linville, occupant and spouse, if any, of, Mers, Inc., and Trust Bank AKA Suntrust - foreclosure.
Small Claims
Bell Finance v. Tavian Gene Owl - small claims.
Jerry Ray Miller v. Dobson’s Automotive Specialist - small claims.
Fire Runs
March 16
Tahlequah FD: 2:37 p.m., outside fire, South Cedar Place.
Tahlequah FD: 3:42 p.m., outside fire, 25169 Highway 51.
Tahlequah FD: 5:37 p.m., outside fire, 209 Berry St.
Tahlequah FD: 8:01 p.m., structure fire, 29106 S. Ranch Lane.
