Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Don H. Wade to Pedro Farias.
Walter Armstrong to Jana Still.
Jesse M. O'Kelly to Roger Dollins.
Jacquelyne Corral to Patrick Ford.
Linda Holland to Michael L. Nelson.
Ray Eugene Cantrell to Richard Dilks.
Nathan West to Billy J. Smith.
Davis Ranch Subdivision, LLC to Doyle Kirk.
Rodney Morrison to Rodney Morrison.
Thomas D. Fouts to Tommi S. Fouts.
Brenda K. Vandyke Spears to Arrowhead Resort, Inc.
Nancy C. Baker to Nancy Carol Baker Revocable Trust.
Rising Freedom Properties LLC to Rodney Morrison Revocable Trust.
Henry Alvin Jennings Jr. to Tyler S. Rowe.
Rebecca E. Glasby to Matthew Morrison.
Duffy Xiong to Ger Xiong.
Kenny Ray Jackson Sr. to Bugg, LLC.
Veterinary Property Management, LLC to Lloyd Holdings, LLC.
Trey Scarsdale to Miguel Jesus Rizo Miranda.
Jess Sears to United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.
Michael K. Dobbins to Michael L. Dobbins.
Ross Ogden to Jacob Wofford.
Bat & Rooster Properties, LLC to Jam Interests, LLC.
GPM RE LLC to Super Mart Stop N Go Inc.
Felonies
Jordan Edward Desbien; outstanding warrant - embezzlement.
Lisa Marie Wenetschlaeger; alias; outstanding warrant - trafficking in illegal drugs, falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, driving with no headlights.
Jamie Deutschman - trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of paraphernalia, driving under suspension, failure to signal on turning.
Henry Joseph Jaquez; outstanding warrant - battery/assault and battery on police officer.
Civils
LVNV Funding LLC v. Victor Moore.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Aaron Henson.
LVNV Funding LLC v. Emmir Elier Perez.
Midland Credit Management v. Kristy Nicole Murphy.
Mia Jay Leigh Mullins v. Name Change.
Robert L. Doyle Jr., et al v. The Unknown Successors of, et al.
In Re v. J.G. Wentworth Originations, LLC.
David Bergmann v. Rhonda Foster.
Janice A. Hatcher v. Oscar B. Dold.
Red Crown Credit Union v. William Matthew Fewel.
One Main Financial Group LLC v. Leslie Jeremy Eugene Colbert.
Fire Runs
March 10
Tahlequah FD: 2:00 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 21323 S. Welling Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 2:23 p.m.; outside fire; 745 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:29 p.m.; structure fire; 15978 W. 813 Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 4:03 p.m.; service call; South Muskogee Avenue and Highway 82.
Tahlequah FD: 7:21 p.m.; fire alarm; 1350 N. Jones Rd.
March 11
Tahlequah FD: 8:31 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 51 and Highway 10.
March 12
Tahlequah FD: 8:28 p.m.; explosion; 900 W. Fox St.
March 13
Tahlequah FD: 2:06 p.m.; fire alarm; 1350 N. Jones Rd.
March 14
Tahlequah FD: 1:31 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 4800 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:23 p.m.; EMS assist; 614 E. Cherrie St.
Tahlequah FD: 11:56 p.m., structure fire, 14285 W. 835 Rd.
March 15
Tahlequah FD: 10:27 a.m., lift assist, 1350 W. 4th St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:20 p.m.; outside fire, 933 Rosemary Point.
Tahlequah FD: 2:54 p.m.; service call; 800 S. Maple Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 3:11 p.m.; outside fire; Swelling Road and East 770 Road.
Death Notices
MCINTOSH, Margaret Jacquelyn, 83, educator, Tahlequah; died March 10, 2023. No services planned. Green Country Funeral Home & Crematory.
