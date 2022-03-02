Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Ry Lee Thompson to Etta Bend Landcare, LLC.
April Lynn Holman to Bobby Noland.
Walter Jerzyk to Jimmy Neugin.
Rockmoor Developments, LCC to Jeff Flute.
Billy Joe Clark to Twenty-one Living Trust.
Frederic A. Chambers to Melody Ann Swan.
Terrie Kee Harris to Terrie Kee Harris 2022 Revocable Trust.
Kandis M. Bardell to Aiden Skye Ramirez-Tatum.
Jay Keeney and Alice N. Keeney Revocable Trust to Roger Allen Davis.
Imperial Enterprises, LLC to Carrie Haney.
Misdemeanors
Casinda Coker - possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sabrina Marie Lack - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Civils
Christy Landsaw v. Title to mobile home - issuance of title.
Noreen Catherine Welbourne v. In re the name change - name change.
Small Claims
Wagers Family, LLC v. Stephanie Owens - entry and detainer.
Evin Kenneth Richards v. Shane Adam Rose and Brandy Nicole - entry and detainer.
Protective Orders
Kimberly Dawson v. Stoney Robison.
Leighea N. Stimson v. Krystany Gail Dowd.
Divorces
Cheryl Nichole Stacy v. Brandon Ray Stacy.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Melinda Sunday - tax warrant.
Fire Runs
Feb. 28
Tahlequah FD: 3:51 p.m., structure fire, 1201 Jackson Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 4:09 p.m., MVA, Highway 82 and Highway 51.
March 1
Tahlequah FD: 10:28 a.m., alarm, 1400 Hensley Drive.
