Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael H. Rankin to Trace D. Kinyon.
David A. Kinsey to Jason Lansdell.
Bill Westbrook to Four "R" Construction, LLC.
John J. Johnson III. to Larry Johnson.
Wright Way Properties OK, LLC to Joe Schmidt.
Henry Alvin Jennings Jr. to A Ridgecreek Properties, LLC.
Patricia J. Myers to Steven A. Worth Revocable Trust.
Misdemeanors
Crystal Dawn Lupo - public intoxication.
Civils
Lea Regional Hospital, LLC v. Brian Etheridge - indebtedness.
Curtis Forbes and Brenda Forbes v. Heirs, administrators, devisees, Myrtle P. Mueller, George R. Padgett, Clifford Broyles, and Betty Broyles - quiet title.
Emma Garner v. Samuel J. Paine - personal injury.
Chickasaw Community Bank and Bank 2 v. Ashley V. Horn, Logan D. Horn, John Doe, Jane Doe, Tinker Federal Credit Union and Cherokee Nation - foreclosure.
Divorces
Angelica Johnson v. Aaron Johnson.
Ashley Hall v. James Owensby Jr.
Marriages
Byran Lee Girdner, 33, Tahlequah, and Miranda Lee Scott, 30, Tahlequah.
Raymond Edward Glenn II., 51, Tahlequah, and Jennifer Dawn Stevens, 45, Tahlequah.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. David Linch and Gretchen Leandra Linch - tax warrant.
Traffic Reports
Bailey Lynn Green - failure to yield from stop sign.
Juan Carlos - speed not reasonable and proper and no driver's license.
Jose Salina - no driver's license.
Keaton John Scroggins - speed not reasonable and proper.
Kendra Deann Copeland - failure to stop at stop sign.
Donald Wayne Studebaker - no seat belt.
Daniel D. Flournoy - no seat belt.
Joshua Thomas Lindholm - driving under revocation.
Joshua Keith Bullock - no driver's license.
Jorge Alberto Ibarra - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Duke Wells - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sean Allen Adams - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Michael Ray Thompson - driving left of center in marked zone.
Courtney Paige Spears - no seat belt.
Coleman T. Patterson - failure to yield from stop sign.
Joshua Thomas Lindholm - no child restraint, driving under revocation, no seat belt, no security verification, and taxes due state.
James Sherman Collins - no security verification.
Sonya Black - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Tayler Lane Reynolds - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Brent Wayne Kellogg - speeding 1-10 mph over and no security verification.
Cody Lee McConnell - no seat belt.
Keith Maurice Ashcraft - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Alex Eugene Perry - speed not reasonable and proper.
Hayden Chase Jones - no seat belt.
Amber Rachelle Cariker - speed not reasonable and proper.
Joshua Edward Berner - speeding 11-14 mph over.
Stephanie Diane Hammons - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Justin Ray Fuson - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Adrianna Jolee Simmons - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Kent Thomas King - no seat belt.
Levi Richard Boggs - unsafe lane change.
Paula Ranee Lewis - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Jamie Michelle Stott - no seat belt.
Mackenzie Baker Alyea - no seat belt.
Todd Brown - no seat belt.
Joshua Edward Berner - material improperly placed on vehicle windows.
Lillian Yvonne Nail - no seat belt.
Stephan Michael Cochran - no seat belt.
Grand Wade Cochran - no seat belt.
Taylor Allen Warren - no seat belt.
Justin Daniel Miller - no seat belt.
Tommy Lee Thompson - no seat belt.
Shaylie Danielle Bowen - no seat belt.
Dustin Lee Kirk - no seat belt.
Jason Earl Swafford - no seat belt.
Michael Wayne Bluebird - no seat belt.
Justin William Fentress - no seat belt and no security verification.
Kenneth James Henson - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Jaeden Chalice Terrapin - no seat belt.
Autumn Elaine Escamilla - speeding 15 mph over.
Jessica Ann Marie Ford - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Cathleen Morales - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Ryan Michael Ogg - driving under suspension.
Sonya Elizabeth Sierra - speeding 16-20 mph over.
Kevin Michael Silkey - driving under suspension.
Jacob Wade Beeler - speeding 21-25 mph over.
Hunter Merle Burchett - no seat belt.
Angel Gabriel Quezada - no seat belt.
Christian Alexander Truitt - no seat belt.
Hunter Remington Jackson - no seat belt.
Adunas Mata Ruben - speeding 1-10 mph over and no driver's license.
Ernesto Lopez - open container alcohol and no driver's license.
Jose Angel Sigalia Medina - open container alcohol and no driver's license.
Mark H. Briggs - driving left of center in marked zone.
Jimmi Lynn Barnwell - speeding 1-10 mph over.
Eyon Pettit - no seat belt.
Daniel Mojica Flores - open container alcohol.
Fire Runs
March 17
Lowrey FD: 3:15 p.m., structure fire mutual aid, North 485 Road
Tahlequah FD: 4:15 p.m., vehicle fire, 1720 S. Muskogee Ave.
Lowrey FD: 8:07 p.m., grass fire, East 663 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:25 p.m., lift assist, 1021 S. Campbell Road.
March 18
Tahlequah FD: 3 a.m., structure fire, 12680 W. 800 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 10:58 a.m., alarm, 1429 Jack Brown Lane.
Death Notices
SHADDOX, Kenneth 98, Tahlequah, real estate appraiser. Died March 15. Graveside services, April 15, 2 p.m., Stilwell City Cemetery.
