Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Larry Bluebird to Larry Bluebird.
Andy Jay Hinkle to Lisa Marie Unruh.
Robert N. Wheeler Sr. to William L. Wheeler.
Allison Abodes, LLC to Addison Allison.
Casey B. Bradshaw to Ronnie D. Morgan.
Felonies
Henry Joseph Jaquez; outstanding warrant - assault and battery on a police officer.
Maxx Douglas McReynolds; outstanding warrant - possession of child pornography.
Class A Misdemeanors
Joshua Eubanks - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Robert Brian Brazeal (outstanding warrant) - possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer.
Ana Lilia Aguilar - outrage public decency, public intoxication, resisting an officer.
Cory Donnell Bryant - domestic abuse.
Jorge L. Moreno-Lopez - domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Carmen Angelina Campos - violation of protective order (two cases).
Ruben Quezada-Guardiola - possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication.
Phillip Christian George - possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Shannon Yeager; outstanding warrant - violation of protective order.
Warren Heidelberger; outstanding warrant - possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia, no security verification.
Aundrea Hayley White - possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Dustin Tyler Thompson - possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Jaclyn Michelle Thompson - uttering a forged instrument, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Carmen Angelina Campos - malicious injury to property.
Ricky Aguilar - possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication.
Jeremy Dewayne Seay - assault and battery.
Thomas Yingling - possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Genaro Castillo II - violation of protective order.
David Shannon Haddock - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, driving under revocation, speeding.
David Daniel Dahl - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Henry Lee Coursey; outstanding warrant - violation of protective order.
Jaylee Shae Caughman - leave scene of accident resulting in damage to fixtures, speed not reasonable and proper.
Michael Joe Bryant - possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of paraphernalia.
Freddie D. Collins - acts resulting in gross injury.
Samantha Golden Mogg - outrage public decency.
Andy Lee Garrett - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Matthew Kane Williams - assault and battery, resisting an officer.
Lori Dee Neel - obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, trespassing after being forbidden.
Oliver Wright Gill - assault and battery, public intoxication.
Noah Christopherson - possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Dontae Jerome Madison (outstanding warrant) - threaten to perform act of violence.
Civils
Revenue Enterprises LLC v. Bonita Ann Fox.
Revenue Enterprises LLC v. Kristianna Dawn Hart.
Revenue Enterprises LLC v. Hunter Lane Gessel; outstanding warrant.
Revenue Enterprises LLC v. Samantha Singleton.
Discover Bank v. Thomas M. Horn.
David Johnson v. Title to motor vehicle.
Nelson Smith v. State of Oklahoma.
US Bank, N.A. v. Cassie Young, et al - foreclosure.
Bank of New York Mellon FKA TH v. Robert Randall Teague, et al - foreclosure.
Carrington Mortgage Services v. Mary R. Scott, et al - foreclosure.
Freedom Mortgage Corporation v. Perry J. Boothe, et al - foreclosure.
Protective Orders
Candee Jackson v. Shannon Yeager; outstanding warrant.
Sabrina Potts v. Craig Potts.
Kaisee Delaney v. Derek Johnathan James Delaney.
Gregory R. Garrison v. Alexis Young.
Tonya Christine Pickrell v. Timothy Dobbs.
Jeanna Marie Potts v. Randolph Jonas Gourd.
Hallie Castillo v. Toni R. York.
Christopher C. Johnson v. Bryan D. Womack.
Tax Liens
State of Oklahoma, et al v. Charles Glynn Turner II.
Wildlife
Dante Allen Scavone - taking deer during closed season.
Fire Runs
March 15
Tahlequah FD: 1:08 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; 2100 Mahaney Ave.
March 16
Lowrey VFD: 9:30 a.m.; emergency medical response; North 544 Road.
Lowrey VFD: 5:09 p.m.; structure fire; East 709 Road; mutual aid given to IRVFD.
Tahlequah FD: 5:12 p.m.; structure fire; 19258 E. 709 Rd.
March 17
Tahlequah FD: 2:56 a.m.; alarm; 1350 N. Jones Rd.
Tahlequah FD: 8:00 a.m.; EMS assist; 1405 E. Downing St.
Tahlequah FD: 1:02 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; East Downing Street and North Bliss Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 3:30 p.m.; outside fire; South Highway 62 and 82
Tahlequah FD: 9:25 p.m.; motor vehicle collision; South Muskogee Avenue and Rayne Street.
March 18
Tahlequah FD: 2:37 p.m.; smoke investigation; 2161 W. Choctaw St.
