Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Michael M. McKenzie to Jocelyn L. Couch.
R.L.I., Inc. to Alexis C. Dobbs.
Dale E. Barrington to Jon Minor.
Charles R. Tyler to Chuck Tyler Revocable Trust.
James Thomas Winslow Revocable Trust to Sandy Harris.
Scott Martinez to Dean Remmers.
Civils
Mitch Thompson v. Norman Troy Fisher - quiet title.
Small Claims
Tamera McWhirt and Charles McWhirt Sr. v. Bonnie Ward - petition for judgment.
Diamond Finance v. Allyson Clemons - small claims.
Divorces
Tanisha A. West v. Kenneth R. West.
Marriages
Brian Andrew Crittenden, 23, Cookson, and Ebony Mariah Vintges, 23, Tahlequah.
Jackson Lee Sequichie, 38, Stilwell, and Miranda Mae Anderson, 30, Stilwell.
C.J. Thomas McHenry, 27, Tahlequah, and Mikayla Nicole Webb, 27, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
March 18
Lowrey FD: 11:29 a.m., medical response, North 535 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 3:48 p.m., man down, 150 McSpadden Court.
Tahlequah FD: 4:58 p.m., alarms, 100 N. Heritage Lane.
March 19
Tahlequah FD: 12:02 p.m., lift assist, 2142 Mahaney Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 7:32 p.m., structure fire, 618 S. State Ave.
Lowrey FD: 8:42 p.m., medical response, North 495 Road.
March 20
Tahlequah FD: 12:56 p.m., outside fire, 1457 N. Douglas Ave.
Lowrey FD: 1:08 p.m., grass fire, East 630 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 6:06 p.m., outside fire, 1169 E. Hardison Drive.
Tahlequah FD: 6:11 p.m., outside fire, 16797 W. 790 Road.
March 21
Tahlequah FD: 10:06 a.m., structure fire, East Murrell Road and South Park Hill Road.
Death Notices
JOHNSON, Larry J., 75, Tahlequah, truck driver. Died March 17. No services planned at this time.
