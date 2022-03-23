Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Edith Ann Sevier to Robert Lee Sevier.
Jahna L. Hill to Lewis James.
George Brian Vetter to Joshua Mitchell Layman.
Fed Gold, Inc to Mari Leigh Patterson.
Jerome Joshua Potter to Lou Lee.
Sharon R. Montgomery to Jeffrey and Catherine Henderson Revocable Trust.
Magen A. Lawrence to Jeffrey Henderson and Catherine Henderson Revocable Trust.
Misdemeanors
Tennille Kayleen Gunter - public intoxication.
Civils
Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital Co. v. Carol Brazil - indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Jennifer L. Allen - indebtedness.
O'Nel Loccident v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Jason Bailey v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Tyler Chambers v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.
George McLaughlin v. Title to boat - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Red River Credit v. Landra Black - small claims.
Sun Loan Company v. Bobby Lee Hayes - small claims.
Protective Orders
Dee Ann Crowe-Moore v. Sular Franklin Moore.
Divorces
Matthew Ryan Coon v. Heather Florentina Coon.
Marriages
Marcel Alberto De La Riva, 27, Tahlequah, and Nahtanha Lynn Sides, 38, Tahlequah.
Kevin Christopher Critean, 49, Tahlequah, and Meranda Leeann Webster, 32, Tahlequah.
Thomas Andrew Fuller, 33, Tahlequah, and Courtnei Faye Morgan, 32, Tahlequah.
Fire Runs
March 21
Tahlequah FD: 12:30 p.m., smoke investigation, 22438 S. 530 Road.
Tahlequah FD: 11:44 p.m., electrical hazard, 407 W. Allen Road.
