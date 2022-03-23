Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Edith Ann Sevier to Robert Lee Sevier.

Jahna L. Hill to Lewis James.

George Brian Vetter to Joshua Mitchell Layman.

Fed Gold, Inc to Mari Leigh Patterson.

Jerome Joshua Potter to Lou Lee.

Sharon R. Montgomery to Jeffrey and Catherine Henderson Revocable Trust.

Magen A. Lawrence to Jeffrey Henderson and Catherine Henderson Revocable Trust.

Misdemeanors

Tennille Kayleen Gunter - public intoxication.

Civils

Siloam Springs Arkansas Hospital Co. v. Carol Brazil - indebtedness.

Cavalry SPV 1, LLC v. Jennifer L. Allen - indebtedness.

O'Nel Loccident v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Jason Bailey v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Tyler Chambers v. Title to ATV - issuance of title.

George McLaughlin v. Title to boat - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Red River Credit v. Landra Black - small claims.

Sun Loan Company v. Bobby Lee Hayes - small claims.

Protective Orders

Dee Ann Crowe-Moore v. Sular Franklin Moore.

Divorces

Matthew Ryan Coon v. Heather Florentina Coon.

Marriages

Marcel Alberto De La Riva, 27, Tahlequah, and Nahtanha Lynn Sides, 38, Tahlequah.

Kevin Christopher Critean, 49, Tahlequah, and Meranda Leeann Webster, 32, Tahlequah.

Thomas Andrew Fuller, 33, Tahlequah, and Courtnei Faye Morgan, 32, Tahlequah.

Fire Runs

March 21

Tahlequah FD: 12:30 p.m., smoke investigation, 22438 S. 530 Road.

Tahlequah FD: 11:44 p.m., electrical hazard, 407 W. Allen Road.

