Court Report
Divorces
Matthew Sharp v. Katherine Sharp.
Abby Morrell v. Jory Brandon Morrell.
Gregory Dress v. Tabitha Fishinghawk.
Sommer Macias v. Reychel Macias.
April Lynn Little v. Jessie Lane Little.
Emerie Budder v. Jason Wilson Jr.
Victoria Lynn Tye Manasco v. Johnny Manasco.
Andrea Sue Craig v. Jerry Glenn Craig.
Kaisee Delaney v. Derek Delaney.
Shawna Marię Welch v. Colę Brian Welch.
Sherry Marie Jackson v. James Edward Jackson.
Kasie Keys v. Cody Keys.
Wolf Eldridge v. Aime Ruth Eldridge.
Misty Feathers v. John Feathers.
Anna Glasper v. Shawn William Hermanson.
William Calhoon v. Rachel Calhoon.
Peggy Jackson v. Chester Jackson.
Vanessa B. Valdes v. Angel Watashe.
Lucy Leann Burton v. Michael Nave Burton.
Uwe Eugen Dunn v. Rhonda D. Dunn.
Tabitha Thurman v. Cody Lee Thurman.
Marcus Tyrone Hendricks v. Nikki C. Hendricks.
Griselda Bailey v. Justice Joe Bailey.
Amy York v. Charles A. York.
Barbara Peevyhouse v. Anthony Peevyhouse.
Zachary Austin Armstrong v. Schuylir Kathryn Armstrong.
Kathryn Carey v. Rickey Wayne Carey.
Shirley Bowlin v. Denise Dawn Johnson.
Christopher L. Wood v. Sabrina Rachelle Wood.
Sabrina Potts v. Craig Potts.
Kayla O'Kelly v. Jesse Michael O'Kelly.
Caleb Nichols v. Maggie Nichols.
Leeta Mae Johnson v. Bob J. Johnson.
Krystal Poe v. Keeanu Poe.
Holly Annette Coursey v. Henry Coursey.
Melissa Cluck v. Charley Cluck Jr.
Marriages
Donald Lee Ford, Cookson, and Nina Louise Lackey, Cookson.
Josef Ray Conrad Drywater, Tahlequah, and Chloe Maxine Sanders, Tahlequah.
Austin Louis Colvin, Tahlequah, and Leah Jo Hair, Tahlequah.
Wayne Davis Galloway, Cookson, and Wanda Marie Bedell, Cookson.
William Dee McLaughlin, Park Hill, and Angela Lynne Weems, Park Hill.
Roger Carl Waybourn, Tahlequah, and Teresa Lynette Corbin.
Natasha Marie MCall, Muskogee, and Taylor Louise Blake, Muskogee.
Kevin Dale Smith, West Fork, Arkansas, and Belva Lee Bierman Jurkovich, Winslow, Arkansas.
Stephen Wayne Johnston, Cookson, and Hope Sabrina Bryan, Cookson.
Michael Scott Raider, Tahlequah, and Morgan Elizabeth Thompson, Tahlequah.
Matthew Allen Hendrickson, Tahlequah, and Dannielle Christine Rene Starr, Tahlequah.
Donald Gene Janes Jr., Tahlequah, and Nancy Jo Rose, Tahlequah.
Michael Chase Graham, Hulbert, and Allison Laine Todd, Hulbert.
Damien Sean Terrell, Welling, and Callie Elizabeth Mary Cordell, Stilwell.
Casey Joe Fourkiller, Tahlequah, and Emelia Nicole Jones, Tahlequah.
Francisco Javier Gomez Arrona, Tahlequah, and Ameena Hussein Dawood, Tahlequah.
Elliott Madison Harp, Tulsa, and Hanna Shay Barnoski, Tulsa.
Cameron Taylor Johnson, Tulsa, and Kalyn Fay Barnoski, Tulsa.
Nathan Wade Woods, Muskogee, and Mary Earline Dolese-Aguayo, Muskogee.
Sergio Conrado Contreras Jr., Tahlequah, and Hailey Breann Kissel, Tahlequah.
Nicholas Layne Mullen, Tahlequah, and Daniale Rae East, Tahlequah.
Paul Everett Mullen, Hulbert, and Mary Jane Jones, Hulbert.
Juan Rodriquez Jr., Tahlequah, and Becke Nicole Taylor, Tahlequah.
Jacob Wayne Raper, Hulbert, and Diona Nicole Teague, Hulbert.
James Darrel Kennicutt, Tahlequah, and Billie Ruth Parris, Tahlequah.
Terry Don Smith, Stilwell, and Marissa Kaye Deerinwater, Tahlequah.
Travis Lynn Weaver, Tahlequah, and Heather Michell Catron, Tahlequah.
Kendall Webster Skinner, Tahlequah, and Chelsea Lynn Truitt, Tahlequah.
Noah James Reddoch, Hulbert, and Corrie Lynnae Davis, Hulbert.
Dylan Troy Cusick, Park Hill, and Tyler Nickolas Terry, Park Hill.
Justin Wayne Brown, Stilwell, and Katie Leann Sam, Tahlequah.
