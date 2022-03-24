Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Judith A. Knight to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

Anna Guinn to Jason Hall.

Felonies

Darrell John Paulsen - possession of firearm after felony conviction, driving under suspension and driving left of center.

Misdemeanors

Dana Boren-Boer - public intoxication.

Pablo Elizondo - obstructing an officer.

Civils

Arvest Bank v. Chas Joseph Canard - indebtedness.

Kubota Credit Corp. U.S.A. v. Hunter Cole Daniels - replevin.

Chickasaw Community Bank v. Amanda Brigman, Patrick Brigman, Jane Doe, John Doe and TTCU - foreclosure.

M&M Auto Sales v. Title to stock trailer - issuance of title.

M&M Auto Sales v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.

Small Claims

Action Loan v. Levi Paul Adair Jr. - small claims.

Marriages

Nathan Lee Summerlin, 33, Vian, and Mackenzie Baker Alyea, 33, Douglas.

Death Notices

VOYLES, J.W., Tahlequah, NAPA Auto Parts and Tahlequah Auto Supply owner. Died Feb. 11. Memorial services, March 19, 2 p.m., Hart Funeral Home.

MAREZ, Trucella Jane, 83, Tahlequah, professional wrestler. Died March 18. Visitation, March 23, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, March 24, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Park Hill Cemetery.

