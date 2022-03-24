Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Judith A. Knight to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Anna Guinn to Jason Hall.
Felonies
Darrell John Paulsen - possession of firearm after felony conviction, driving under suspension and driving left of center.
Misdemeanors
Dana Boren-Boer - public intoxication.
Pablo Elizondo - obstructing an officer.
Civils
Arvest Bank v. Chas Joseph Canard - indebtedness.
Kubota Credit Corp. U.S.A. v. Hunter Cole Daniels - replevin.
Chickasaw Community Bank v. Amanda Brigman, Patrick Brigman, Jane Doe, John Doe and TTCU - foreclosure.
M&M Auto Sales v. Title to stock trailer - issuance of title.
M&M Auto Sales v. Title to motor vehicle - issuance of title.
Small Claims
Action Loan v. Levi Paul Adair Jr. - small claims.
Marriages
Nathan Lee Summerlin, 33, Vian, and Mackenzie Baker Alyea, 33, Douglas.
Death Notices
VOYLES, J.W., Tahlequah, NAPA Auto Parts and Tahlequah Auto Supply owner. Died Feb. 11. Memorial services, March 19, 2 p.m., Hart Funeral Home.
MAREZ, Trucella Jane, 83, Tahlequah, professional wrestler. Died March 18. Visitation, March 23, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Funeral services, March 24, 10 a.m., Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at Park Hill Cemetery.
