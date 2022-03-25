Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Landmark Construction and Development, LLC. to Homes by Shockley, LLC.

Violet/Rose Davis, LLC to Violet Davis-Ellis, LLC.

Davetta McIntosh to Autumn Ketcher.

Rose Davis Trust to Violet Davis-Ellis, LLC.

Pudewa Holdings, LLC to Christopher W. Webster.

Kimberly A. Cornsilk to Mary Stephens.

Southridge Development Company, LLC to Gregory D. Shade.

Lynnette Lawrence to Lynnette Lawrence.

JTSB Investments, LLC to Edgar Alcantara-Rosales.

Aisha Perkins to Michael Bentley.

Civils

CJS and M, Inc. v. Lynda Stephens - quiet title.

Cherry Springs Estates HOA v. In the matter of - declaratory judgment.

Protective Orders

Clinton Dennis Keys v. Jonathan Dakota Keys.

Divorces

Cody Chipps v. Carol Rose Chipps.

James Troy Matlock II v. Kristi Leann Matlock.

Rodney Lee Burns v. Ramona Lynn Burns.

Paternities

Angela Michelle Lyons v. Jared Taylor Smith - paternity.

