Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Madalyn R. Herrin.

Louie A. Goad Jr. to Edward John Kroner III.

Letawna Ketcher to D&G Investment Properties, LLC.

Micah Frye to Katelyn Turner.

Davit Gogolashvili to Micah Frye.

Homes by Zenith LLC to Shawna Reese.

Rockmoor Developments, LLC to Carlos Sandoval.

Louie A. Goad Jr. to Kelli Diane Simmons.

Pizza Street Fund 219, LLC to Sturchio-King Properties, LLC.

Felonies

Selena Desiree Calcott - falsely personate another to create liability, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.

Civils

Progressive Northern Insurance, et al v. Charish Mychal Shade.

Newrez LLC dba Shellpoint Mort, et al v. Bill Milo Pennington, et al - foreclosure.

Matthew Breece, et al v. Sharon K. Williams.

Winnikoff LLC v. Anthony L. Leal, et al.

Chickasaw Community Bank v. Taylor Leann Brown, et al - foreclosure.

Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust v. Pamela Jane Birmelin, et al - foreclosure.

Paternity

Benny Butler IV v. Julie Rutherford.

Jasmine Rose Alexander v. Chase Thornton.

Divorces

Meagan K. Love v. Clayton A. Love.

Marriages

Jameson Dillon Wiley, Eucha, and Krista Jo Brantley, Watts.

Fire Runs

March 19

Tahlequah FD: 8:22 p.m.; outside fire; Ross Street and Cedar Avenue.

March 20

Tahlequah FD: 1:55 p.m.; motor vechile collision; 1298 W. 4th St.

March 21

Tahle`quah FD: 2:34 a.m.; outside fire; 114 Whittmore Dr.

Tahlequah FD: 8:20 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; 2407 S. Muskogee Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 11:10 p.m.; alarm; 1100 Rozell Ave.

March 22

Tahlequah FD: 9:46 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 62/82 Bypass and Ross Street.

Tahlequah FD: 12:51 p.m.; EMS assist; 15914 N. Greenhaw Circle.

Tahlequah FD: 2:34 p.m.; service call; 1200 N. Trimble Ave.

Tahlequah FD: 2:54 p.m.; lift assist; 1215 E. Shawnee St.

Tags

Trending Video