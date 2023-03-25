Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma...Arkansas... Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County. Arkansas River at Ozark Lock and Dam affecting Johnson, Logan and Franklin Counties. Poteau River near Poteau affecting Le Flore County. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma... Poteau River near Panama affecting Le Flore County. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, minor flooding occurs from near Hanging Rock downstream towards Tahlequah. Extreme turbulence makes the river too hazardous for floating. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is cresting and is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&