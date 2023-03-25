Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Holderworth Leasing, LLC to Madalyn R. Herrin.
Louie A. Goad Jr. to Edward John Kroner III.
Letawna Ketcher to D&G Investment Properties, LLC.
Micah Frye to Katelyn Turner.
Davit Gogolashvili to Micah Frye.
Homes by Zenith LLC to Shawna Reese.
Rockmoor Developments, LLC to Carlos Sandoval.
Louie A. Goad Jr. to Kelli Diane Simmons.
Pizza Street Fund 219, LLC to Sturchio-King Properties, LLC.
Felonies
Selena Desiree Calcott - falsely personate another to create liability, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Civils
Progressive Northern Insurance, et al v. Charish Mychal Shade.
Newrez LLC dba Shellpoint Mort, et al v. Bill Milo Pennington, et al - foreclosure.
Matthew Breece, et al v. Sharon K. Williams.
Winnikoff LLC v. Anthony L. Leal, et al.
Chickasaw Community Bank v. Taylor Leann Brown, et al - foreclosure.
Mill City Mortgage Loan Trust v. Pamela Jane Birmelin, et al - foreclosure.
Paternity
Benny Butler IV v. Julie Rutherford.
Jasmine Rose Alexander v. Chase Thornton.
Divorces
Meagan K. Love v. Clayton A. Love.
Marriages
Jameson Dillon Wiley, Eucha, and Krista Jo Brantley, Watts.
Fire Runs
March 19
Tahlequah FD: 8:22 p.m.; outside fire; Ross Street and Cedar Avenue.
March 20
Tahlequah FD: 1:55 p.m.; motor vechile collision; 1298 W. 4th St.
March 21
Tahle`quah FD: 2:34 a.m.; outside fire; 114 Whittmore Dr.
Tahlequah FD: 8:20 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; 2407 S. Muskogee Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 11:10 p.m.; alarm; 1100 Rozell Ave.
March 22
Tahlequah FD: 9:46 a.m.; motor vehicle collision; Highway 62/82 Bypass and Ross Street.
Tahlequah FD: 12:51 p.m.; EMS assist; 15914 N. Greenhaw Circle.
Tahlequah FD: 2:34 p.m.; service call; 1200 N. Trimble Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:54 p.m.; lift assist; 1215 E. Shawnee St.
