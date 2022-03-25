Court Report
Warranty Deeds
Kenneth Leon Spears to Roger Spears.
Kenneth Leon Spears to Kenna Renee Wiswell.
Wesley E. Combs to Arrowhead Developments, LLC.
Tanya Wofford to MTM Properties, LLC.
Jonathan Brandon Lake to Ellen M. Haney.
Samuel Esparza to Zoltan Ronaszeki.
Tullis Development, LLC to Jacob Miles Lewis.
Felonies
Chance Logan Smith - identity theft - unlawful use of personal identifying information.
Jessie Dale Henley - aggravated assault and battery and disrupt/prevent/interrupt/emergency telephone call.
Veronica Lynn Shanks - possession of stolen vehicle.
Misdemeanors
Marissa L. Creech - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and trespassing after being forbidden.
Curtis Oldham - driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving under suspension and pen container beer.
Joshua Ray - threaten to perform act of violence and obstructing an officer.
Justin Fenelli - embezzlement.
Matthew Ron Hodge - possession of controlled dangerous substance, no driver’s license and unsafe lane use.
Civils
Capital One Bank v. Amanda N. Thompson - indebtedness.
Thomas Mercer and Cora H. Mercer v. James F. Turner, unknown heirs, successors - quiet title.
Small Claims
Diamond Finance v. Brandy Girdner - small claims.
Fire Runs
March 24
Tahlequah FD: 9:38 a.m., outside fire, 1515 E. Hogner St.
Tahlequah FD: 10:46 a.m., MVC, Park Hill Road and the Bertha Parker Bypass.
Tahlequah FD: 11:22 a.m., EMS assist, 1103 Rozell Ave.
Tahlequah FD: 2:53 p.m., water rescue, Ross Street and Water Avenue.
Tahlequah FD: 9 p.m., explosion, 307 Park St.
March 25
Tahlequah FD: 8:04 a.m., MVC, Mimosa Lane and the Bertha Parker Bypass.
