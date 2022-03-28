Court Report

Warranty Deeds

Kathy Perchway to Anna Marie Guinn.

Fuzzy Hopkins to Juniper Hopkins.

P&E Consulting, LLC to Melody Swan.

Misdemeanors

Jonathan Wayne Nyman - possession of controlled dangerous substance.

Jamie Dewayne Faddis - possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, failure to surrender Oklahoma driver’s license after license suspended, and unsafe lane use.

Autumn Dawn Burroughs - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence alcohol.

Civils

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Ray Smith - breach of contract.

Armstrong Bank v. Connie McLemore, occupant and spouse, if any, of, and Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation - foreclosure.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Robert Begay and Renaye Apachito - breach of contract.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Kennie Wayne Gilliam Jr. and Jennifer Gilliam - breach of contract.

Divorces

Sommer Ackerman v. Randy Jack Ackerman.

Jennifer Michele Vann v. Damon Ray Sanders.

Makayla Sissom v. Christopher Hughes.

Marriages

Ashton Lee Davis, 28, Watts, and Patricia Rene Perkins, 26, Watts.

Tax Liens

State of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Tax Commission v. Lorie Beth Greathouse and John Greathouse - tax warrant.

Fire Runs

March 25

Lowrey FD: 2:35 p.m., grass fire, North 520 Road.

March 27

Lowrey FD: 1:11 a.m., emergency medical response, Highway 82C.

Lowrey FD: 7:57 a.m., structure fire, Highway 82A.

Lowrey FD: 4:11 p.m., grass fire, East 580 Road.

Death Notices

HANEY, Jeffery Alan, 53, Tahlequah, retired police detective. Died March 24. Funeral services, March 31, 10 a.m., Keys First Baptist Church.

JENNINGS, Johnny Lee, 78, Funeral services, March 30, 10:30 a.m., Welling General Assembly and Church of the Firstborn.

PASS, Doris Mae, 94, Tahlequah, homemaker. Died March 20. Celebration of Life, April 1, 4 p.m., Sparrow Hawk Community Center.

